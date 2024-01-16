DraftKings Promo Code: Register For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Sports bettors can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to register for $200 in bonus bets instantly + A No Sweat SGP Every Day available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

As long as a user is a first-time customer at DraftKings, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legalized online sports betting, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up and register a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying real cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Register For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and register for $200 in bonus bets instantly to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new DraftKings account today. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification requirements at DraftKings.

Once registered, fund your new DraftKings account with an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any preferred payment methods available, like PayPal and credit cards. Finally, place a $5 first bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Register For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code to register for $200 in bonus bets instantly available on one of the top sports betting sites.

Place a $5 qualifying real cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds available at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets are funded as six $25 bonus bet credits that each expire after seven days in new and eligible DraftKings accounts.

There is an opt-in promotional offer that runs on each eligible game day called the No Sweat SGP Every Day promo, which gives new customers the ability to get up to a $50 bonus bet back if a qualifying wager settles as a loss. Place up to a $50 real cash wager on a SGP or SGPx bet type with at least three legs after opting in to remain eligible. This offer expires after the final game on each eligible game day slate starts.

All bonus bets earned at DraftKings contain a 1x playthrough requirement, so new users have to wager at least $200 before any withdrawal requests can be processed. Bonus bets are ineligible to withdraw, transfer, or use to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at DraftKings, including the bet $5 to get $200 welcome bonus.

Register For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors can register for $200 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code and get a No Sweat SGP Every Day to opt into once a new DraftKings account is registered successfully.

A $5 qualifying real cash wager, bonus bet, or any other real money wager are all valid ways to begin placing bets at DraftKings. Check out NFL odds, like total and spread, or explore NFL game props, such as team total points. You can also look ahead to Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Opt-in is required for the No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer, which gives newly registered bettors a matching rebate, up to $50 via bonus bet credit, for each qualifying wager settled as a loss on every eligible game day, after registering a new DraftKings account with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.