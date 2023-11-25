DraftKings Promo Code: Register For A $150 Instant Welcome Offer

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to register for a $150 instantly welcome bonus offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

If a bettor is physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they are eligible to claim this lucrative welcome bonus by betting $5 to seize $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any available sports betting market and bet type to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly after signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Register For A $150 Instant Welcome Offer

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to register for a $150 instant welcome offer bonus, earning bonus bet credits once a $5 first bet is placed, along with a No Sweat Same Game Parlay every day, after registering on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for a new DraftKings account. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at DraftKings.

After your DraftKings account is verified, make an initial qualifying $5 deposit using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Register For A $150 Instant Welcome Offer

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code and register for a $150 instant welcome offer bonus, plus a No Sweat SGP every day, claiming one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available in legalized sports betting states.

New customers at DraftKings can place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to seize $150 in bonus bets instantly, arriving as six $25 bonus bet credits. Bonus bets contain a seven-day expiration date and a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning bettors must wager at least $150 before being able to make any withdrawal transactions on DraftKings app and site.

The No Sweat Bet SGP tokens are a separate promotional offer to opt into with any real cash wager at DraftKings. Available on every eligible game day, up to three times per week, No Sweat SGP wagers must be comprised of three legs and return a maximum of $50 if a wager settles as a loss.

No Sweat Bet wagers must be an SGP or an SGPx with three legs or more. No Sweat Bet tokens expire after the start of the final game on each available game day slate. Bonus bet credits earned through either a $5 qualifying wager or opting into the No Sweat Bet SGP or SGPx offer are ineligible to transfer, withdraw, or use toward opting into other promotional offers at DraftKings.

Register For A $150 Instant Welcome Offer With The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers at DraftKings can register for a $150 instant welcome offer bonus with the DraftKings Promo Code, while also earning an additional $150 in bonus bets when opting into all three No Sweat Bet SGP tokens during eligible game days.

Whether it's a $5 qualifying wager, a bonus bet, or any other real cash wager, DraftKings customers can start placing bets on any preferred sports betting market and bet type, like NFL odds. Wager moneyline and spread, or, check out any time touchdown scorer and total passing yards odds in the NFL player props market.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to create a new DraftKings account by placing a $5 qualifying wager to seize $150 in bonus bets instantly. Then, opt into three No Sweat SGP tokens, one per eligible game day, and receive a $50 bonus bet credit if a qualifying SGP or SGPx three-leg wager settles as a loss after signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.