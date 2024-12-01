DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Odds & Props

Start the month of December off with $150 in bonuses when you sign up with the DraftKings promo.

This exclusive sportsbook promo is available instantly for sports bettors located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV. It doesn't matter if your wager wins or loses and there's no need to wait for your bet to settle.

With any real cash wager or $150 in bonuses, customers can then bet on exciting sports betting markets, including all NFL odds for Week 13. To sign up with the DraftKings promo code, find and click the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page. You'll then want to follow the instructions we've outlined below.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up Today, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 1, 2024

Registering for one of the top sports betting apps takes a few short minutes, but is well worth it. Keep reading to learn more about the DraftKings promo code.

Click the BET NOW button to access the new user sign-up portal. Enter information including your full name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. There is no need to add a physical promo code, as the DraftKings promo will automatically activate after successfully completing these steps. Make a $5 initial deposit using a simple banking method, like online banking, credit card, and PayPal. Place a $5 wager on any sports betting market, odds type, or bet type of your choice.

What is the Best DraftKings Promo Code for December?

This lucrative NFL betting promo comes with a few terms and conditions so be sure to familiarize yourself with the DraftKings promo code details prior to signing up.

Bettors should be a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older.

After making your initial deposit and wager of $5+, users will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Sports bettors located in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA and VT will need to win their initial wager in order to receive $150 in bonuses.

No matter what state you're located in, bonuses will be credited to your DraftKings Sportsbook account as six separate $5 bet credits. They cannot be withdrawn for cash, transferred, used on odds or profit boosts, and cannot be applied to future promotional offers.

All bonus bets will expire within seven days so be sure to use them on NFL player props and more before they are gone!

Wager on Week 13 NFL Odds with the $150 DraftKings Promo Code

Week 13 will provide endless excitement, and with the DraftKings promo code, you can wager on all of your favorite games scheduled this weekend.

Use one of the best sports betting sites in the nation to access odds for Steelers-Bengals, Buccaneers-Panthers and Chargers-Falcons.

Sunday Night Football will feature 49ers-Bills, as San Francisco hopes to gain some of their starters back after losing them last week against the Green Bay Packers. Bet on the spread, which is in favor of the Bills (-6.5), who are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Join millions of other sports bettors today and claim $150 in bonus bets now with the DraftKings promo code. Just click the BET NOW button to get started.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ Channel 🌎 LOCATION Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta 1:00 PM ET CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati 1:00 PM ET CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Arizona @ Minnesota 1:00 PM ET FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Indianapolis @ New England 1:00 PM ET CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Seattle @ New York Jets 1:00 PM ET FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Tennessee @ Washington 1:00 PM ET CBS Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD Houston @ Jacksonville 1:00 PM ET FOX EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans 4:05 PM ET FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Tampa Bay @ Carolina 4:05 PM ET FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Philadelphia @ Baltimore 4:25 PM ET CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD San Francisco @ Buffalo 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.