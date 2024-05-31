DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $1500 No Sweat First Bet for Friday NHL Odds

Sports bettors can register for a new online sportsbook account using the DraftKings promo code during sign-up to qualify for a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,500 to claim one of the best betting promo codes available.

You can wager on Game 5 between the Stars and Oilers, future NBA Finals odds, MLB or even UFC 302 which is on Saturday night.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings account to become a new customer on one of the top sports betting apps in the country and claim up to a $1,500 bonus bet plus a No Sweat NBA SGP Every Day of the Playoffs today.

Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets with the DraftKings Promo Code

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer No Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated May 31, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and qualify for this lucrative $1,500 No Sweat Bet offer available on one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Follow these steps to register a new DraftKings online sportsbook account successfully:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Enter your name, phone number, email address, and physical address into the required fields. Remember to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to finish registration. No promo code is required to enter to qualify for this $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus. Make an initial first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment method on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on any available betting market, bet type, and odds to get a matching bonus bet credit, up to $1,500, if your first bet settles as a loss.

DraftKings Promo Code $1500 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Individuals can claim the DraftKings promo code as long as they are a first-time customer at DraftKings sportsbook, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and at least 21 years old. This $1,500 No Sweat Bet is available in all legal sports betting states, excluding North Carolina.

A qualifying cash wager up to $1,500 must be placed after opting into this No Sweat First Bet offer following an initial $5 deposit. If a first bet settles as a win, no bonus bet credit is funded. A losing first bet returns a single matching bonus bet to wager, up to $1,500.

Bonus bet credit expires after seven days and contains a 1x wagering requirement before any withdrawals can be made at DraftKings. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with a bonus bet and it does not get returned when staked on a subsequent winning wager.

Use DraftKings Promo Code to Wager on NHL Odds

Newly registered DraftKings customers can bet on NHL odds on Friday with the DraftKings promo code entered during sign-up. The Dallas Stars return home for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers, so wager on their team's Stanley Cup odds in the futures market.

The NBA Finals don't start until Thursday, June 6, but it's never too early to take advantage of one of the best NBA betting promos and opt into the No Sweat NBA SGP Every Day of the Playoffs at DraftKings. Opt-in is available daily and allows a sports bettor to build an NBA SGP with a matching bonus bet credit funded if it loses. Wager on NBA odds like moneyline and totals.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up and claim the DraftKings promo code offer available at today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.