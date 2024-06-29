DraftKings Promo Code: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for UFC 303, MLB Odds Saturday

UFC 303 headlines Saturday's sports action, bettors can use the DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer win or lose. Just place a first-time wager, and depending what state you live in (IA,IL,LA, MI,NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY qualify), you can get either the $150 or $200 or even $300 total in bonus bets – whether that first-time wager wins or loses.

UFC 303's main event features Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka, there is a co-main event match of Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes, and a light heavyweight bout of Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze. In MLB, we'll see a couple of divisional matchups featuring the New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants.

Don't forget about Sunday with the heavily anticipated NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, where Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson both come in as co-favorites, while Christopher Bell and William Byron aren't far behind in the NASCAR odds for this event.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer Bet & Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated June 29, 2024

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings legally operates, you can sign up for a new account with the DraftKings promo code at one of the most popular sports betting sites:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new DraftKings account. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5 at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at DraftKings.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions

After making a recent change, let's check out the new details on the DraftKings promo code terms and conditions at one of the most notable sports betting apps.

Once you make a first-time deposit of at least $5, and place a wager of at least $5, you will have a different bonus-bet payout depending on which state you live in. The bonus bets come in $25 increments, so if you receive a total of $150 in bonus bets, you will get six of them. If you live in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, or WY, you can place a $10 wager to get $200 in bonus bets and even $300 in bonus bets for placing a $50 wager. It doesn't matter if your first wager loses, you'll still get one of those amounts in bonus bets.

You will have seven days to use the entire amount of your bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code, and they have a one-time playthrough feature, so you'll need to use them once before withdrawing any of the winnings.

Bet on UFC 303, MLB Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code Bet & Get Offer

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and get started with one of the top sportsbook promos for UFC 303, MLB games and the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville.

The NBA Draft is over, so if you think any team made a big enough move to put them over the top, check out some of the futures in the NBA Championship odds section. Best of luck this weekend!

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to claim a Bet $5, Get $150 or more in bonus bets welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.