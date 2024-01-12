DraftKings Sportsbook is Live in Vermont, Get $300 in Bonuses Today

Online sports betting is officially legal in the state of Vermont and that means the DraftKings Vermont Sports Betting App is officially LIVE and legal too! Be one of the first bettors in Vermont to sign up today with the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets... no questions asked.

DraftKings is known as one of the best sports betting sites in the US and now in the great state of Vermont you can legally bet on one of the all-time top sports betting apps with the DraftKings Vermont Sportsbook App.

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be at least 21 years old, a new DraftKings Vermont customer, and physically present in Vermont when you register with the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code today.

Claim The DraftKings Vermont Promo Code Midnight Launch Offer: Get Up To $300 In Bonuses Today

Claiming the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code to register for this generous offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets to use instantly is a streamlined process. To get started, all that you need to do is click through the direct sign-up link on this page and follow these simple steps.

Click through the link on this page that routes you to the DraftKings Vermont new user registration portal.

Enter your basic personal information such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number.

Next, enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be instantly verified.

Once you complete those simple steps and place your $5 bet, DraftKings Vermont prompts you with a message telling you that your $200 in bonus bets will be ready to use on your new account.

DraftKings Vermont 'Double Your Winnings' Promo Offer

If the $200 welcome offer wasn't enough for you, new players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont also get to cash in on these TWO amazing offers:

Double your money if the Celtics score a point vs. the Bucks in TONIGHT'S game.

Bet on tonight's Celtics vs Bucks game (Thursday, January 11) and you could double your win up to $50. Just select the +100 odds boost token before placing the bet before the actual game starts and you're on your way to getting a double win.

Double your money if there is a point scored in Browns vs. Texans (on January 13, 2024)

Bet on this weekend's Browns vs Texans NFL Wildcard game (Saturday, January 13) and you could double your win up to $50. Just select the +100 odds boost token before placing the bet before the actual game starts and you're on your way to getting a double win.

Both Bets subject to:

Opt-in required / $50 Max Bet

Boost Tokens are single-use

Boost only applies to winnings

Boost token expires at the start of eligible wagering market

How Does The DraftKings Vermont Promo Code Work For $200 In Bonus Bets?

The DraftKings Vermont Promo Code gives new Vermont users $200 in bonus bets thanks to this exclusive welcome offer. How the promo code works is easily digestible. After you finish completing the registration process detailed in the above section, the $200 in bonus bets will be awarded to your new DraftKings Vermont account and ready to use today.

While there is no first deposit needed to cash in on this bonus offer, you also do not need to make a first bet to secure the bonus. This is why the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code is one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market today.

Bonus bets will be added to the account in the form of eight bonus bets worth $25 each, equalling $200 in total bonuses. Once you get the bonus, use it to bet on popular sports betting markets offered on DraftKings Vermont such as NFL odds and NBA odds.

How Can I Use The $200 In Bonus Bets From The DraftKings Vermont Promo Code?

Now is the best time to sign up with the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code to take advantage of this welcome offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets. There is no guarantee that following today's launch the DraftKings Vermont offer will remain or be as aggressive. Since a first deposit or even a first bet to secure the $200 in bonus bets is not currently necessary, signing up with the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code and claiming this promo now is a no-brainer.

After your bonus bets are in your account, you can use them to bet on all of the most popular sports betting markets offered on DraftKings Vermont, including the NFL Playoffs. Those games begin with Wild Card weekend on January 13, 2024, just two days removed from Vermont legally launching sports betting. Or, use the bonus to bet on NFL Futures like Super Bowl odds since you can use the bonus without restrictions on odds or bet type.

Stop leaving money on the table. Activate the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code to sign up for this generous offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets to use TODAY.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.