DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bucs vs Ravens Picks Tonight

The Buccaneers and Ravens will kick off Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night, and new DraftKings Sportsbook users who bet at least $5 on our Bucs vs. Ravens picks tonight after signing up with our DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code will get $200 in additional free bets if their initial bet wins.

If you don't want to bet on the Bucs vs. Ravens picks tonight, you can still get eight $25 free bets from the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code by placing a winning initial wager of $5 or more on any NFL pregame moneyline during the promotion period, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

Sign Up With Our DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Before Betting On Bucs vs. Ravens Picks Tonight

This offer is open to all new DraftKings Sportsbook users who are at least 21 years old and located in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, or West Virginia. The DraftKings Promo Code will be applied to your account automatically when you sign up through the link below, so you will not have to type in any promo codes.

Clicking on the link below will redirect you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page where you can join one of the best sports betting sites. There, you can create an account by providing nominal identifying information including your name, address, email address and date of birth. After setting up your DraftKings Sportsbook account, simply make an initial deposit of $5 or more and bet at least $5 on Bucs vs. Ravens picks tonight or any other NFL pregame moneyline to get $200 in free bets courtesy of the DraftKings Promo Code if your bet wins.

Use the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Gets and Bet On Bucs vs. Ravens Picks Tonight For $200 In Free Bets

Only your first qualifying bet will be eligible for the $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code, which will be credited in the form of eight $25 free bets after a winning settlement on your initial wager. To qualify, your bet must be at least $5 and must be a pregame moneyline wager on any NFL game. That means you cannot place this bet on a game that has already started, and your bet must be on the moneyline result rather than a spread or total. There are no restrictions regarding the odds of your initial bet, so you can wager on a heavy favorite, major underdog or any NFL team in between.

If your initial wager wins, you will also keep all winnings from the bet in addition to the $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code. You will have one week to use the free bets after they are credited to your account. Free bets cannot be withdrawn from your account or split into smaller bets, but all winnings from wagers made with free bets will be added to your account's cash balance, making them withdrawable at your convenience.

Wager On Bucs vs. Ravens Picks Tonight After Using the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

To get the $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code, your initial $5 NFL pregame moneyline bet has to win, and the Bucs vs. Ravens picks below can help you select a winner. Tampa Bay is listed at a -115 moneyline in the NFL Week 8 odds at home, while Baltimore comes in at -105 on the road. Both teams' big-name quarterbacks have been struggling, so this could turn into more of a defensive battle, and the Buccaneers have the clear edge there.

Tampa Bay's allowing only 17.7 points per game, while Baltimore's giving up 23.0. Given that context, the Buccaneers moneyline is one of the recommended NFL Week 8 picks for your first qualifying bet after using the DraftKings Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.