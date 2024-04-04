DraftKings UFC 300 Sweepstakes: Win a Free PPV Code + $150 in Bonus Bets

We're just over a week away from UFC 300, which currently has the potential to be one of the largest UFC PPV events in MMA betting history. Capped off by a Light Heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, this is an event that most sports fans aren't going to want to miss out on. Throw in the fact that new users can unlock $150 in instant bonus bets PLUS a chance at a free UFC 300 PPV code with the latest DraftKings promo code, it really is a no-brainer to sign up and bet on this star-studded card.

Simply create a new account using one of the exclusive DraftKings promo code links located on this page. From there, make your first deposit and place a $5 wager on the odds of your choosing. This will earn you $150 in bonus bets which are instantly deposited into your sportsbook account.

Then, scroll over to the "promos" section on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting site or mobile app and scroll down until you see "UFC 300 Sweepstakes." Click the opt-in button and place any $5+ Parlay, SGP or SGPx bet to earn you 1 entry into the sweepstakes. A total of 1,000 winners will be decided on April 13, with each winner receiving a free UFC 300 PPV code.

DraftKings UFC 300 Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated April 4, 2024

The first step to entering this exclusive UFC 300 sweepstakes is to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You can follow the step-by-step instructions listed below to get started with the latest DraftKings promo code, allowing you to register for a new account and enter the UFC sweepstakes, while also getting an extra $150 in bonus bets at one of the best sports betting apps:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $5+ at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at DraftKings to secure the $150 in instant bonus bets. Then, scroll over to the "promos" tab and opt-in to the promotion labeled "UFC 300 Sweepstakes." Place a $5+ required wager to complete an entry.

DraftKings UFC 300 Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions

This sweepstakes is to giveaway a prize in regards to UFC 300 on April 13. Users can enter by placing a real money Parlay/SGP/SGPx bet on DraftKings' sportsbook.

Opt in and place any $5+ Parlay, SGP or SGPx bet to earn you 1 entry. Can also enter the sweepstakes via mail-in postcard. A postcard will be 1 entry. Maximum 1 entry per person. Maximum 1 winner per person. 1,000 total prizes. 1,000 total UFC 300 Pay-Per-View codes awarded on 4/13.

You must be 21 years of age or older, located in a US state that allows DraftKings Sportsbook and a new/current user at DraftKings.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.