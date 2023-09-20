Early Bird Gets The... $200 in Bonus Bets w/ FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Promo 2023: Pre-Register Today For $200 In Bonus Bets

UPDATED: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - FanDuel Sportsbook / Kentucky Sports Betting Promotion 2023

It's week 3 in the official NFL 2023 Schedule and Kentucky sports bettors are only a few weeks away from being able to legally bet on the best Kentucky sportsbooks. Even though legal online sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023, this FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Promo: Pre-Register Today For $200 In Bonus Bets >> (FanDuel Promo Code Kentucky) <<

Thi pre-launch KY sports betting apps promotion is giving bettors the opportunity to pre-register today to receive a $200 in Bonus Bets. With no deposit required.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky account to grab $200 in Bonus Bets with one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes available right now. Plus tonight, the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 pm EST for Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Promo 2023: Pre-Register NOW, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register for the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code pre-launch bonus offer.

Signing up with the FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer is easy, and it provides you with bonus bets with no deposit needed. By signing up with the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code today, you can claim a generous FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer that includes:

$200 Pre-Launch Promo Offer (No deposit required)

For a more in-depth look, check out the latest NFL Odds and the updated 2023-2024 NFL schedule.

Early Bird Gets The $200 in Bonus Bets With The FanDuel Sportsbook KY Pre-Launch Promo 2023

FanDuel stands as one of the initial Kentucky sportsbooks to secure a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky. Bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to a pre-live bonus from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

Pre-register for FanDuel Sportsbook in Kentucky from August 28, 2023 until September 27, 2023 to receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

The bonus bets are valid for a week from issuance. This promotion remains valid until September 27, 2023.

NFL Week 3 TNF 49ers vs Giants Preview & Odds at FanDuel Kentucky Sports Betting App Promotion

The 49ers and Giants are gearing up for an epic showdown in the Niners' 2023 home opener, and it's like they're about to enter the circus ring of Thursday Night Football. Playing on a short week, a.k.a. Thursday Night Football, is like trying to squeeze into skinny jeans after a pizza binge—nobody's thrilled unless they've had a bye week to digest.

Right now, with just two weeks of football action, even the most exhausted team hasn't had the luxury of a bye week spa day. But hey, if a team gets to play in their cozy home stadium or doesn't have to voyage to the ends of the Earth for Thursday night's extravaganza, it's kind of like a pajama party—a bit more comfy.

In Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles showed off their swagger as top NFC contenders with a wild 34-28 dance-off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Now, it's the San Francisco 49ers' turn to steal the limelight on Thursday night, like the prom king making a grand entrance.

Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 pm EST on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football in Week 3 serves up the spicy matchup between the NY Giants and the 49ers. The Niners are returning home after conquering the Pittsburgh Steelers and taming the Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

College Football Insights After Week 3 & FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code - $200 Bonus Bets

Week 3 of the college football season saw no major upheavals. It wasn't particularly shocking to witness No. 11 Tennessee's loss to Florida or No. 15 Kansas State's defeat at the hands of Missouri, as road losses are part of the game. Although a few top teams faced challenges, all the other teams ranked in the Top 25 ultimately handled their business.

However, merely handling business isn't always sufficient in the realm of bowl projections. Style points carry weight, and the outcomes of games throughout the scoreboard affect everyone involved.

Bonus Bets, Bonus Bets & More Bonus Bets! Pre-Register w/ FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code & Get $200

FanDuel is offering a low risk, high reward bonus for new Kentucky bettors who pre-registers with their sports betting app. Kentucky bettors will get a bonus worth up to $200 (bonus bets & discounts) after pre-registering for FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky.

Register using the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code to claim this lucrative welcome offer from one of the top sports betting sites in the country. With mobile sports betting slated to launch on September 28, this offer will give new users a head start on their sports betting journey.

$200 Bonus Bet Pre-Launch Offer - FanDuel Sportsbook KY Promo Code (No Deposit Required)

Leading up to their official launch, FanDuel wants to simplify the process of getting started and entice bettors to join their Kentucky sports betting site before its competitors, and their FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code is one of the best in the market today. Sign up with one of the best sports betting apps in the country to get set up for sports betting in Kentucky today.

Sign up for this promo to bet on NFL odds, college football odds, and futures like NFL Super Bowl Odds. There are plenty of open betting markets at your disposal.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.