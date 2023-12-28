What is the ESPN BET Age Requirement? Is the App Still Verifying Identity?

With ESPN BET having launched their new sports betting app, some people are asking about age requirements and identify verification. It should come without surprise that you have to be at least 21 years of age (or older) in order to use the ESPN BET app. You must also be physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and in a state where ESPN BET currently operates.

And if you're wondering if you can skirt the system, the short answer is an overwhelming NO! The ESPN BET app is still verifying new user's identities; and they'll continue to do so.

How is the ESPN BET App Verifying Age and Identity?

It's simple. After clicking the "BET NOW" button below with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO , new customers will arrive at the ESPN BET sign-up portal at ESPN BET. Users will be prompted to enter their personal identifying information, including name, phone number, email address, and physical address. In addition, users will also enter the last four digits of their SSN and DOB to complete the identity verification protocol in your state where sports betting is legal and where ESPN BET operates.

Agree to the terms and conditions, submit your registration, and once verified by ESPN BET, make a minimum, qualifting deposit of at least $10 using a supported payment method, including credit cards, PayPal, or online banking. Then get started on one of the best sports betting sites by wagering anything on any sports market and bet type.

Where Does ESPN BET Operate?

The ESPN BET promo code is available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Get Those Bonus Bets With ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

So long as you signed up using the exclusive ESPN BET promo code ROTO , and after you've made that minimum deposit and placed your first bet, the bonus bets will instantly credit to your new account. Users will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, paid out as four $50 bonus bets. Then, within the next 24 hours, you'll get another $50 bonus bet credit.

Let's take a look and compare the details of this great offer to a few other online sportsbooks:

Feature ESPN BET BetMGM & Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel & DraftKings Welcome Offer Bet ANYTHING, Get $250 in Bonus Bets First Bet Offers Bet-And-Gets With Bonus Bets User Interface Designed for maximum betting efficiency across multiple sports betting markets Standard Standard Recurring Promotions Lots available Varies Varies Launch Date November, 14 2023 Already Launched Already Launched Recommendation Highly recommended (especially with promo code) Recommended Recommended

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.