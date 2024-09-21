ESPN BET App Promo & Bonus: Use Code ROTO for a $1,000 First Bet Reset

Named one of the best online sports betting apps in the country, the ESPN BET sports betting app is dishing out an exclusive $1,000 First Bet Reset using ESPN BET app promo code ROTO. After signing up, new customers just need to place a $10 bet. If your first wager happens to settle as a loss, the ESPN will award you a matching bonus bet up to $1,000.

Get up to $1K in Bonus Bets with ESPN BET App Promo ROTO

If you are a new customer at ESPN BET, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market.

Getting started is simple. Take the first step and click the "BET NOW" button below with the ESPN BET promo ROTO and your one step closer to wagering on your favorite sports teams today.

This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at ESPN BET, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Make sure to enter the last four digits of your SSN and DOB to complete the identity verification protocol in your state where sports betting is legal and where ESPN BET operates.

In the "Promo Code" field, enter the ESPN BET app ROTO then agree to the Terms and Conditions to submit your registration.

Once verified by ESPN BET, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using a supported payment method, including credit cards, PayPal or online banking. Then wager anything on any sports market and odds type.

Download the ESPN BET App & Claim $1,000 First Bet Reset

New users can sign up with the ESPN BET app bonus ROTO to get up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

Feature ESPN BET BetMGM & Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel & DraftKings Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset First Bet Offers Bet-And-Gets With Bonus Bets User Interface Designed for maximum betting efficiency across multiple sports betting markets Standard Standard Recurring Promotions Lots available Varies Varies Launch Date November, 14 2023 Already Launched Already Launched

After signing up, making a deposit of at least $10 and then a first-time wager, the bonus bets will be delivered to your ESPN BET account if your first wager happens to settle as a loss. The maximum bonus bet total awarded is $1,000.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for casino games, or used to opt into any other promotional deals at ESPN BET. They will expire within seven days of receipt.

ESPN BET App Promo Code ROTO Unlocks $1K Bonus

Don't miss out on this exclusive offer using the ESPN BET app promo code ROTO, and get an exclusive $1,000 First Bet Reset.

Use those bonus bets to wager on things like NFL Odds, Super Bowl Odds & NFL Prop Bets during the upcoming Week 3 NFL games.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with the ESPN BET app bonus ROTO and don't delay any longer

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.