ESPN BET New User Promo: Enter Code ROTO for $1,000 in NFL & CFB Bonus Bets

With a weekend full of NFL and college football odds, what better time to take advantage of the $1,000 ESPN BET new user promo ROTO. Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager at ESPN BET happens to settle as a loss.

There are not many better low-risk, high-reward offers in the industry than what ESPN BET provides in terms of sports betting apps. When you sign up for a new account with code ROTO, you gain exclusive access to a $1,000 First Bet Reset and a plethora of additional all-user promotions -- and it's all guaranteed when you use ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

ESPN BET New User Promo Details

Follow the steps below to register for a new account and get $150 in bonus bets with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO:

Find any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page, click the link to be sent to the ESPN BET offer page then click on Sign Up to begin. Enter a valid email address, set up a password, provide a few more pieces of information and ensure ROTO is entered in the promo code box. Verify you are of legal age (21+) to place online wagers and physically located in one of the states ESPN BET is licensed to operate. Make a cash deposit of at least $10 into your account using a supported payment method, including credit cards, PayPal, or online banking.

Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets with ESPN BET New User Promo ROTO

Claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets from the ESPN BET new user promo ROTO when you make your first cash bet of $10 or more via the sports betting app. You receive a matching bonus bets in the event your first wager loses, up to $1,000

But don't fret, if you don't use the bonus bets on this weekend's college football or NFL, consider using them to wager on things like NFL Odds, Super Bowl Odds & NFL Prop Bets or even Monday Night Football on the 23rd.

Feature ESPN BET BetMGM & Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel & DraftKings Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset First Bet Offers Bet-And-Gets With Bonus Bets User Interface Designed for maximum betting efficiency across multiple sports betting markets Standard Standard Recurring Promotions Lots available Varies Varies Launch Date November, 14 2023 Already Launched Already Launched

Bet on NFL Week 3 with ESPN BET New User Promo ROTO

It's a weekend full of meaningful NFL games and you can up your fandom when you bet on any of these matchups. And with the ESPN BET new user promo ROTO, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets, guaranteed. Just place a $10 cash bet to unlock this generous welcome offer and join the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.