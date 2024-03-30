ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTNC: Get up to $725 in Bonus Bets for March 30

Time is winding down on March Madness betting, so use the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC now that the Elite Eight has arrived. By using one of the top North Carolina betting promos in the state, you'll get $225 in bonus bets, plus a 200% deposit match – up to $500. All you need to do is place a first-time wager of $10, and the whole treasure chest of bonuses is coming your way from one of the newest North Carolina sportsbooks.

Unfortunately, UNC suffered an upset loss at the hands of Alabama on Thursday night is Los Angeles. But there are still plenty of great college basketball betting opportunities left on the board with two games apiece on Saturday and Sunday. The top-ranked team in the nation, UConn, will face Illinois in Boston for the East Region, and a deep south battle takes place out West in Los Angeles between Clemson and Alabama.

Click the BET NOW button above to get started with ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC and unlock up to $725 in total bonus bets.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ ESPN BET NC Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $225 In Bonus Bets + 200% Deposit Match up to $500 🏦 ESPN BET NC Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified March 30, 2024

New customers can sign up for a new account using the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC by following these steps below at one of the most notable sports betting apps:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to begin the process of signing up for your new account. You will be redirected to the ESPN BET North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, phone number, DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You will also need to verify your identity, so take a screenshot of your physical identification such as your driver's license, state ID or passport in the ESPN BET app. Enter code ROTONC into the bonus code box. Make your first deposit at ESPN BET North Carolina using one of the many popular payment options like credit cards or debit cards, or notable online wallets like PayPal or Venmo.

ESPN BET North Carolina Sportsbook Promo for March 30

Check out these on details on how to claim the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC for $225 in bonus bets for $225 in bonus bets, plus a 200% deposit match up to $500. As long as you are a new customer at ESPN BET NC, located in the state and a new customer, you will be able to claim this sweet welcome offer.

Just place a $10 wager, and you'll get the $225 in bonus bets + a 200% deposit match up to $500 welcome offer. You'll have seven days to use the bonus bets you earn from the welcome offer before they expire.

Wager on Elite Eight Odds with ESPN BET North Carolina

This is one of your last chances at college basketball betting this season, so get started today with $225 in bonus bets, plus a 200% deposit match up to $500 with the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

In addition to the games mentioned in the opening, there are still two more matchups to decide on Easter Sunday. Use the bonuses you earn from the welcome offer on these games, and you'll be hopping along in no time.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.