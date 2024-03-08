ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC | Get $225 in Bonus Bets for NC Sports Betting

ESPN BET North Carolina is knocking it out of the park with its latest offer. As of March 1, sports bettors could pre-register with the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC for a $225 in bonus bets welcome offer. Just sign up for a new online sportsbook account by clicking one of the featured BET NOW buttons on this page.

Get your first $25 bonus bet after logging into your ESPN BET North Carolina account on March 11. Then, make a $10 deposit and bet to secure an additional eight $25 bonus bets.

On Launch Day, you'll then be able to log into your online sportsbook account and use your bonus bets for MLB odds this season.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to pre-register for an account with ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC -- one of the best NC betting promos available.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Get $225 in Bonus Bets

🎁 ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ ESPN BET NC Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $225 In Bonus Bets 🏦 ESPN BET NC Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified March 8, 2024

New users can pre-register with the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC for an exclusive welcome offer prior to North Carolina sports betting launch day.

If you are a new customer at ESPN BET North Carolina, physically present in the state, and at least 21 years old, you qualify for $225 in bonus bets. As one of the best sports betting apps, ESPN BET North Carolina has made it simple to get started:

Click any BET NOW button on this page. You will be redirected to the ESPN BET North Carolina new-user registration page. Enter personal information like your name, physical address, email address, and phone number. You will need to verify your account by using a driver's license, state ID, or passport. Make sure code ROTONC is entered into the promo code box. Make your first deposit at ESPN BET North Carolina using a popular payment method like online banking, credit card, or PayPal. The minimum qualifying deposit is $10. Wait until March 11, then log into your account and access $225 in bonus bets.

Pre-Register Today for $225 in Bonus Bets with ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC

Waiting until March 11 will be the hardest part, but the best things come to those who wait! Using the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC, $225 in bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account after you pre-register.

The first $25 bonus bet credit will be awarded instantly on March 11, followed by eight more $25 bonus bet credits after you place your first wager, with a $10 minimum. There is no need to wait for your first bet to settle and it doesn't matter whether it wins or loses.

Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used for any other promotional offer. They will expire within seven days.

Click any BET NOW button to claim ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC right now, creating an account with one of the highest-rated North Carolina sportsbooks.

Bet on MLB Odds, March Madness, Duke & UNC with ESPN BET North Carolina

Baseball fans and new online sports bettors can wager on MLB odds with the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

The 2024 MLB season will begin on March 28, giving users the opportunity to access the MLB Futures market. Bet on exciting games that day, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.

Plus, you can bet on college basketball betting odds and the upcoming March Madness tournament. Both Duke and UNC expect to play large roles in this year's tourney.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and secure the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC today for $225 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.