ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Get $725 in Total Bonus Bets for March 23

The second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to tip off, and you can use the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC to claim instant rewards for March Madness betting. If you are a new customer, 21 years old and located in the Tar Heel State, you can use one of the best sportsbook promo codes to get $225 in bonus bets, plus a 200% deposit match up to $500 on one of the newest sports betting apps.

Simply bet $10 to unlock $225 in instant bonus bets, awarded as $25 bonus bets. Plus, receive a 200% deposit match worth up to $500, bringing your bonus bet total all the way up to $725. This is one of the best NC betting promos at one of the top-ranked North Carolina sportsbooks for March Madness.

After the first day of the NCAA Tournament, two Tar Heel State schools are moving on to the second round. Today at 5:30 pm ET, we'll see #1 North Carolina (-3.5, o/u: 139) going up against #9 Michigan State in a battle of two historic college basketball programs. At 7:10 pm, #11 North Carolina State (-6, o/u: 147.5) will look to continue its run against #14 Oakland, which is coming off a huge upset win against Kentucky.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ ESPN BET NC Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $225 In Bonus Bets + 200% Deposit Match up to $500 🏦 ESPN BET NC Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified March 23, 2024

New customers can follow these steps to get started on a new account with ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to begin the process of signing up for your new account. You will be redirected to the ESPN BET North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, phone number, DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You will also need to verify your identity, so take a screenshot of your physical identification such as your driver's license, state ID or passport in the ESPN BET app. Enter the promo code ROTONC. Make your first deposit at ESPN BET North Carolina using one of the many popular payment options like credit cards or debit cards, or notable online wallets like PayPal or Venmo.

ESPN BET North Carolina Sportsbook Promo

After creating and funding your new account, use the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC which gets you bonus bets and a deposit match at one of the most popular online sportsbooks. Here are the details:

Go ahead and make a first-time wager of $10+ and the welcome offer will activate. Once you place the wager, you'll get $225 in bonus bets, in addition to a 200% deposit match – up to $500. Unlike most other welcome offers, it doesn't matter if your first wager at ESPN BET wins or loses. The bonus bets and deposit match are still coming your way.

Bet on UNC-Michigan State & More March Madness Odds at ESPN BET North Carolina

In-state schools like NC State and UNC hit the court for Round 2 of March Madness, so claim the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC for a boatload of rewards.

Besides the in-state schools, there are plenty of other college basketball betting opportunities on the day. On Saturday, we're kicking it off at 12:45 pm ET with #2 Arizona vs #7 Dayton, followed by #5 Gonzaga-#4 Kansas at 3:15 pm ET, and even more after that.

Place your first $10 bet today and get $225 in bonus bets, plus a 200% deposit match up to $500.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.