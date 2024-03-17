ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Grab $725 in Total Bonuses for Selection Sunday

The North Carolina Tar Heels remain poised to emerge as top seeds when the brackets for this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament are unveiled on Selection Sunday, and you can be ready to back the Tar Heels on the March Madness odds with up to $725 in bonus bets by signing up now using the latest ESPN Bet North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

One of the best March Madness betting promos available, the welcome offer activated by the ESPN Bet North Carolina promo code ROTONC enables you claim a $225 bonus when you make a first bet on ESPN BET North Carolina, along with a 200$ deposit match that can net you an additional $500 in bonus bets that can give you an extra edge on your March Madness moneyline, point spread, and totals bets.

Click the "BET NOW", and take your college basketball picks at this year's Big Dance to the next level with up to $725 in bonus bets from one of America's best sports betting apps.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Get a $725 Bonus for Selection Sunday

🎁 ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ ESPN BET NC Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $225 In Bonus Bets + 200% Deposit Match up to $500 🏦 ESPN BET NC Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified March 17, 2024

If you are a new customer, over 21 years of age, and physically located in North Carolina, you can take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promo codes currently available. Just follow these simple steps to sign up using the ESPN Bet North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

Download the ESPN BET app for Android or iOS devices from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to begin the sign-up process on ESPN BET's secure registration site. Complete the sign-up form by providing the personal information requested, along with documentation to verify your identity. Don't forget to type ROTONC in the promo code field on the sign-up form Once your account is approved, use the ESPN BET app to make a qualifying first deposit using popular payment methods like online banking, credit cards, and PayPal.

ESPN BET North Carolina Sportsbook Promo Details

Once you have completed the sign-up process using the ESPN Bet North Carolina promo code ROTONC, you can claim your $225 bonus by making a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market including the North Carolina Tar Heels odds.

Even if your first bet loses, your $225 bonus will be instantly credited to your account along with a 200% match of your first deposit, up to a maximum of $500, for a grand total of $725 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days and can be used on any sports betting market including March Madness player props and national championship odds. However, your bonus bets cannot be combined with any other March Madness betting promos offered by ESPN BET North Carolina.

Get up to a $725 Bonus for Selection Sunday with ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC

The NC State Wolfpack have blazed their trail to March Madness alongside Duke and UNC with five wins in five days, capped by Saturday night's 84-76 upset win over the Tar Heels to capture their first ACC Championship in 37 years.

You can back the Wolfpack's Cinderella run towards a national championship by using your $725 in bonus bets to make even more March Madness picks including wagers on the NC State odds, point spread, and totals bets. So, don't delay, sign up today using ESPN Bet North Carolina promo code ROTONC and enjoy a bonus of up to $725 from one of the nation's top sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.