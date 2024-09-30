ESPN BET NY Promo Code ROTO: Claim a $1,000 Bonus for Monday Night Football

The long-anticipated launch of ESPN BET New York is just around the corner, but sports bettors in the Empire State cannot avoid the wait to stake their claim to the lucrative $1,000 First Bet Reset by signing up today in New Jersey using ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Since New Jersey borders New York, it wouldn't take much for you to go across state lines and sign up with the ESPN BET New Jersey promo code ROTO so you can take advantage of the current welcome offer, which is a First Bet Reset worth up to $1,000.

Fast becoming one of the most popular sportsbook promos in the nation, this lucrative welcome offer enables you to claim bonus bets valued at up to $1,000 when you make a qualifying first bet on ESPN BET and it doesn't win.

And with the option to open their new account in neighboring New Jersey, New York sports bettors don't have to wait for the official launch of ESPN BET New York to start making their best bets on the NFL odds ahead of Week 4 Monday Night Football.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using ESPN BET NY promo code ROTO and enjoy all your claim to a $1,000 First Bet Reset from one of America's fastest growing NFL betting sites.

ESPN BET NY Promo Code ROTO: Claim a $1K Bonus

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 🖊️ ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Sept. 30, 2024

This exclusive ESPN BET NY promo code welcome offer is available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where ESPN BET is licensed to operate including New Jersey.

Follow these steps to sign up now.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. Don't forget to type ESPN BET NY promo code ROTO in the required field on the sign-up form to take advantage of this First Bet Reset offer for new customers. Use the ESPN BET betting app app to make a qualifying first deposit using a credit card, PayPal or other supported payment method.

New York Sports Bettors Can Sign Up Today with ESPN BET NJ Promo Code

Sports bettors across New York State will soon enjoy all the benefits of making their best picks on the NFL player props, point spreads, and totals when ESPN BET New York goes live.

But sports bettors in the Empire State eager to get in on the NFL Week 4 odds are now invited to sign up today in neighboring New Jersey using ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Click the "BET NOW" link to get started and enjoy all the benefits of making your best NFL picks and college football picks with a $1,000 First Bet Reset using one of the country's favorite sports betting apps.

Terms & Conditions for ESPN BET New York

Signing up for the current ESPN BET NY promo code welcome offer takes just a few minutes.

Just click the "BET NOW" button to be redirected to the secure ESPN BET registration portal, where you can open a new account by answering a few simple questions and providing documentation that verifies your identity.

Once your new ESPN BET account is approved, you can place a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market, and if it loses you, you will be reimbursed for the full stake of your first bet in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.