ESPN BET Ohio Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1000 Bonus for Bengals vs Browns Odds & Props

Sports bettors can sign up with the ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO to claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome offer as a new customer of ESPN BET Ohio today.

Claim one of the top Ohio betting promos in the marketplace by registering a new ESPN BET Ohio account and placing a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sport, and if it settles as a loss, receive matching bonus bets.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the country onto any iOS or Android mobile device and place a first bet or bonus bet ahead of today's loaded Week 7 NFL slate. If it wins, enjoy the payout, but if it loses, receive matching bonus bets to wager on either game.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new ESPN BET Ohio sportsbook account with the ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO today to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer.

ESPN BET Ohio Promo Code ROTO Details

🎁 ESPN BET Ohio Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET OH Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 20, 2024

New customers who sign up with the ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the top Ohio betting sites in the nation. Follow our step-by-step guide below to expedite registration on ESPN BET today:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to load the new customer sign-up portal on ESPN BET Ohio. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields. Type ROTO into the ESPN BET Ohio promo code field to activate the $1,000 first-bet welcome offer. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 with any preferred payment method available on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager on any sport, and if it loses, receive matching bonus bets, up to $1,000.

ESPN BET Promo Code Ohio Terms & Conditions

To successfully claim the ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer, an individual must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer of ESPN BET Ohio.

Manual opt-in is required after registering a new ESPN BET Ohio account. Then, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds while wagering on one of the best credit card betting sites.

A losing first bet returns matching bonus bets, arriving within 72 hours upon settlement, issued as five matching bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of the initial stake. A sports bettor who maximizes this first-bet welcome offer with a $1,000 first bet that loses will receive five $200 bonus bets in their ESPN BET Ohio account.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager on ESPN BET OH.

Bet on NFL Odds with ESPN BET Ohio Promo Code ROTO

Players can bet on NFL odds ahead of Sunday's Week 7 slate with ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO entered during sign-up.

Sunday's matchups include Seattle vs. Atlanta, so place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on under 51.5 total points, or, bet Atlanta at -3 at even odds to take advantage of one of the best NFL betting promos.

There are plenty of other good games on tap, but we're heading to the NFC North, taking Minnesota -1.5 against the spread as home favorites against the 5-1 Detroit Lions. Bet under 50.5 total points with the Vikings' stout defense, or, back WR Justin Jefferson to score a touchdown at -135 odds on one of the top NFL betting sites.

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register with the ESPN BET Ohio promo code ROTO and claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.