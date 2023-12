Flyers vs Predators $250 Bonus Bets | Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO

The puck drops tonight in Philly when YOUR Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Nashville Predators. Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses for bets on the game. By using one of the most recent PA sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $250 in bonus bets when you place your first $10 wager. This particular promo code is the best one you'll find for ESPN BET PA, considering other outlets are only offering the standard $200 deal. Game time is at 7pm ET.

Sign Up To Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO To Get $250 In Bonuses For Flyers vs Predators

New users can sign up to use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET App in Pennsylvania is live. What better time to use the bonus than when the Flyers face off against the Nashville Predators tonight at 7pm ET.

To get started on one of the newest PA sports betting apps, go ahead and click on the "BET NOW" button. You will be redirected to the ESPN BET new user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. It is also required to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted to do so.

Now, you can make your first deposit on one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. Your first wager needs to be at least $10, so you can deposit that amount – or more – on your first bet.

Game: Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators

Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA How to Watch: ESPN+

Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO And Get $250 in Bonuses Now That The ESPN BET App Is Live In PA

Let's find out the details on how to use the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO and get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET app is live in Pennsylvania on one of the best PA sportsbooks.

Go ahead and place your first wager on any sports betting market for at least $10, and then you'll get your $250 in bonus bets. You will get your bonus bets in five separate $50 installments, and they can be used on anything, as long as they're not attached to any odds/profit boosts or prior promotions. It's also worth noting that each bonus bet must be used within seven days on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites.

Claim $250 in Bonus Bets With ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO Now

It's time to claim the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET app is live in Pennsylvania.

With Sixers off tonight, you'll have a great opportunity to land that first bet on the Flyers vs Predators game. Not to mention, you'll get plenty of bonus bets to use after you place that first bet. Just be sure to use the promo code and take full advantage of this welcome offer.

Writer Alan Walsh contributed to this story

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.