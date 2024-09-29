ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO - $1000 in Bonus Bets for Eagles-Bucs & NFL Betting for Week 4

Today's another big day in NFL betting with 13 games as part of the Week 4 schedule. Bet on any of the games after starting an account using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get up to $1,000 in first-bet protection. If your first bet is a loss, you will be refunded with matching bonus bets, up to $1,000.

The ESPN BET promo is one of the top sportsbook promos because of its high-limit first-bet offer. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get five bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original bet amount.

One of the best sports betting apps gives you options, like the Philadelphia Eagles (-2, o/u: 44.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch from last year's playoffs, the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, o/u: 42.5), the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, o/u: 43.5), and the Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, o/u: 39.5) at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Whichever game you want to wager on, first make sure you use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO when you open your account and get the First Bet Reset Up to $1,000.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO - Claim $1000 First-Bet Reset for NFL Betting

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 🖊️ ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Sept. 29, 2024

Players who sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO after clicking on a "BET NOW" button can register a new account to claim a $1000 first-bet offer from one of the top sports betting sites. Read our step-by-step guide below to register a new ESPN BET account today:

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to load the $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer promotional offer page at ESPN BET. Enter your personal identifying information into the required fields, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO when prompted to provide the ESPN BET promo code. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred banking method available on one of the most reputable PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager. If it settles as a loss, you'll get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code Terms & Conditions to Get $1000 Bonus

Individuals who sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO have to satisfy certain terms and conditions attached to its $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer to claim this lucrative bonus available on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Here's how the ESPN BET promo code ROTO offer works with one of the leading NFL betting sites: Place a cash wager on any market or game available on ESPN BET and if it settles as a loss, get 100 percent of your wager back, up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Opt-in is not required and is only available to new players.

You must place an initial qualifying cash wager on an eligible game to receive bonus bets after a losing first bet is settled. Bonus bets are refunded as five bet credits, each valued at 20 percent of the original wager. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager.

Cashed-out or voided bets do not qualify as a losing first bet. Any bonus bets awarded via the ESPN BET promo code ROTO are applied to a player's account within 72 hours and expire after seven days.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Works for Bills-Ravens & Sunday Night Football

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO on Sunday Night Football if you want. One of the top NFL betting promos is perfect the great matchup of Bills-Ravens (-2.5, o/u: 46.5).

This is a huge game for the Ravens, who would drop to 1-3 with a loss tonight. Josh Allen and the Bills have looked terrific in the early-going, building a 3-0 record. Will the Bills keep it rolling or will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens hand them their first loss? These two teams have only played 11 times. The Ravens lead the series, 6-5, but the Bills have won the last two meetings.

Register a new account today by clicking on a "BET NOW" button. Sign up using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and place a qualifying first bet. If it settles as a loss, you'll have first-bet protection up to $1,000. Sign up now and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.