Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 Bonus for Yankees-Mets, Cardinals-Cubs July 4 Odds

New customers can register using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $300 in bonus bets. Wager Cardinals vs Cubs, Yankees vs Mets and more MLB odds.

We're celebrating America's birthday with some fireworks of our own, as two of MLB's best rivalries, Cardinals-Cubs and Yankees-Mets, take centerstage on the 4th of July. You can get in on the action by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up for an account to get up to $300 in bonus bets or a daily profit boost, depending on which state you are located in.

For customers in M, NJ or PA, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo , one of the top sportsbook promos, for the Bet $30, Get $300 in bonus bets welcome offer. Just place a wager of $10+ on your first three days as a customer, and each day you will receive $100 in bonus bets, totaling up to $300 at the end of the promotion period.

, one of the top sportsbook promos, for the Bet $30, Get $300 in bonus bets welcome offer. Just place a wager of $10+ on your first three days as a customer, and each day you will receive $100 in bonus bets, totaling up to $300 at the end of the promotion period. If you are located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA you will get the Bet $50, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, which is similar to the one above. Just place a wager $10+ on your first five days as a customer, and each day you will receive $50 in bonus bets, totaling up to $250 at the end of the promotion period.

All new customers using Fanatics Sportsbook promo can alternatively bypass the welcome offers above and choose up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just place a wager of $10+ on each of your first 10 days as a customer, and if any of those designated bets don't win, you will receive bonus bets back in the amount of your losing wager, up to $100 each day, meaning a possible total of $1,000 at the end of the promotion period.

can alternatively bypass the welcome offers above and choose up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just place a wager of $10+ on each of your first 10 days as a customer, and if any of those designated bets don't win, you will receive bonus bets back in the amount of your losing wager, up to $100 each day, meaning a possible total of $1,000 at the end of the promotion period. If you are located in NY, you will receive a 100% profit boost for each of your first 10 days as a customer. This is limited to only one 100% profit boost per day for 10 days straight.

Sign up today at one of the most fan-friendly sports betting apps, and snag one of these elite welcome offers to get a leg up on the road ahead. Click on the "BET NOW" button located in this article to get started.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Register Now for Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 4, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Friday, July 4

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Wager on July 4th Matchups, MLB Odds

All 30 MLB teams are in action for America's birthday, highlighted by the Cardinals-Cubs and Yankees-Mets rivalry games. New customers can place their first bet today and any of these games using Fanatics' MLB odds, or any others they would like to choose from:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Friday, July 4, 2025

MLB: Cardinals at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this NL Central meeting.

Cardinals at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this NL Central meeting. MLB: Yankees at Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET MLB: Orioles at Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on this interleague game.

The Cardinals-Cubs get together on this holiday and renew one of the best rivalries in baseball. Miles Mikolas gets the ball for St. Louis, and despite posting a higher ERA in recent outings, he has surprisingly notched 18 strikeouts over his last 15 innings of work – all against teams that make contact consistently.

In the Yankees-Mets contest, the bats should be a key betting target with Marcus Stroman and Paul Blackburn on the mound. The Mets have lost four straight starts with Blackburn on the mound, he has allowed 3+ runs in all but one outing this season. Stroman recently came off the IL and made his first start since on Sunday, going five innings and allowing only one run. However, this Mets lineup has some powerful bats like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso that can take Stroman yard in the hot July weather..

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo today and claim up to $300 in bonus bets in select states by signing up. Click on one of the BET NOW links to get started.