ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO | Bank $100 Bonus + Score More With Refer-a-Friend Offer

Sports bettors in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania looking to get their bankroll off to a fast start can get do so with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, which provides $100 in bonus bets to players who make a qualifying first bet of $10 or more. This offer delivers five $20 bet credits into your account, regardless of the outcome of your opening wager.

It's a huge sports weekend, with loads of college basketball, NBA, NHL, UFC, PGA and NASCAR and you can bet on any of it with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO. Sign up for a new account using our exclusive code, deposit a minimum of $10 and a make a first bet of $10 or more. Win or lose, you'll get the $100 in bonus bets from one of our favorite sports betting apps.

The exclusive ESPN Bet promo code ROTO also gives you a free 30-day trial of ESPN+, making it one of the sports betting promos available right now. Tap or click any BET NOW button on this page to get started and wager on Lakers vs Nuggets, No. 17 Kentucky vs No. 4 Alabama, UFC and much more. Whatever it is you want to bet on, claim the ESPN BET promo code ROTO now.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: $100 in Bonus Bets – Win or Lose

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Promo Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA) 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Feb. 22, 2025

Here's how to sign up for this exclusive offer: You must be a new customer at ESPN BET, one of the leading sports betting sites, must be physically located in Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania and be at least 21 years of age. If you meet these requirements, follow these next steps to cash in on the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will redirect you to the new user sign-up page. Type in your full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO into the appropriate field if the ESPN BET promo code is not automatically filled in for you. Make a first-time deposit using an easy payment method at one of the most popular PayPal betting sites. Minimums are set at $10 for this ESPN BET bonus. Place a wager of at least $10 on any game, bet type and odds type of your choice. You'll get $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours and an email for your 30-day free trial of ESPN+.

ESPN BET Refer-a-Friend Promo Delivers

In addition to the $100 ESPN BET promo, there is a lucrative Refer-a-Friend bonus available to be claimed after you have signed up and collected your ESPN BET sign-up bonus.

Refer a friend to sign up with your exclusive account link from ESPN BET and both you and your friend will receive an extra $50 in bonus bets. This ESPN BET referral bonus is an excellent way to secure additional bonus bets for the NBA regular season, March Madness and more.

ESPN BET Promo Code T&C

Before placing your initial wager on one of the premier NBA betting apps, you will want to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of the ESPN BET promo.

The minimum deposit and initial wager must be at least $10 to collect your ESPN BET sign-up promo. After placing your first-time wager, keep an eye on your account for five $20 bonus bets to arrive. That will typically happen within 72 hours but often a lot quicker.

After you are awarded the bonus bets via the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, you will have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire. There is a 1x playthrough requirement for each bonus bet. Keep in mind that these bonus bets can't be withdrawn and are not part of any returns you get with a successful wager.

ESPN BET Promo Code for Busy Saturday, February 23

You will have lots of terrific options when it comes to betting with the ESPN BET promo code. ESPN BET is one of the best college basketball betting sites, and teams are vying for positions with all of the madness that March brings less than a week away.

If you prefer to use one of the leading NBA betting apps, the NBA is back from its All-Star break and the weekend is loaded with terrific games, including a Knicks-Celtics showdown as part of a four-game nationally televised slate on Sunday. The NHL is also back from its 4 Nations Face-Off break with 28 of its 32 teams on the Saturday slate. There's also a UFC Fight Night from Seattle tonight and NASCAR from Atlanta Motor Speedway tomorrow.

Whichever way you want to bet, first tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and claim $100 in bonus bets in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO. Don't delay, as this offer is only available for a limited time.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.