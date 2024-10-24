ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim a $1000 Bonus for Vikings vs Rams Odds, Props & Lines

The newly defeated Vikings will gear up to play the Rams on Thursday and with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, sports bettors can earn a $1,000 welcome offer to use on the matchup.

After downloading one of the most popular sports betting apps in the country, new customers can claim up to $1,000 in bonuses if their initial bet settles as a loss. The best part is, you won't lose any money — if you bet correctly, you'll earn your winnings, and if you don't, you'll get a second chance!

Minnesota lost their first game at home on Sunday against the Lions, and have been dethroned from first place in the NFC North. After a short week, the Vikings will now head to Los Angeles to play the 1-4 Rams.

You can wager on NFL odds for Thursday Night Football by clicking the BET NOW button below to register for a new account with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Vikings vs Rams

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 24, 2024

If you are 21 years of age or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a new customer at ESPN BET, you qualify for one of the best NFL betting sites. Follow the simple steps below to register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Click the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page. You will be redirected to the new user registration portal. Enter your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Type in the ESPN BET promo code ROTO in the promo code field. Make a deposit of $10 or more using any available banking method, like credit card or PayPal. Place your first real cash wager of $10-$1,000.

Bet on Vikings-Rams & MLB Odds with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

This amazing sportsbook promo can be all yours when you sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Following Thursday Night Football, you'll find endless betting opportunities for the remainder of the week. Friday, bet on Game 1 of the World Series. After Sunday's game 6, the Dodgers took the win and will play the Yankees for a shot at the championship.

Then Saturday, check out NCAA football odds. No. 19 Missouri will play No. 7 Alabama, and you can bet on the moneyline to cover Alabama (-340).

This is a great week to also bet on NFL player props. Wager on the total number of passing yards Drake Maye will finish with as the Patriots look for the second season win, against the New York Jets.

ESPN BET Promo Code for Thursday, October 24

Before you place your first deposit and wager on one of the best sports betting sites, you'll want to review the ESPN BET promo code ROTO terms and conditions.

After signing up and making your first bet, just wait for it to settle. If it settles as a loss, you will get a matching amount back, in the form of bonus bets, worth up to $1,000.

All bonus bets will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be withdrawn for cash. They cannot be applied to any other promotional offers in the future. Bonus bets will expire within seven days.

This week boasts a number of exciting matchups that you won't want to miss out on. Click the BET NOW button and join millions of others when you sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.