ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim Massive $1000 Bonus for Tuesday, October 15

New customers of ESPN BET can sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome bonus today.

Register on one of the best sports betting apps available and use ESPN BET promo code ROTO during sign-up to qualify for this lucrative $1,000 first-bet welcome offer on ESPN BET.

Place up to a $1,000 qualifying cash wager on any sport, and if it loses, get matching bonus bets returned into a newly registered ESPN BET account, making this one of the top sportsbook promos in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above and enter ESPN BET promo code ROTO to claim this $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer on ESPN BET today.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim a $1K Bonus for ALCS Game 2 Odds

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 15, 2024

Players who use ESPN BET promo code ROTO during sign-up can click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus available on one of the premier PayPal betting sites. Read our step-by-step guide below to register a new ESPN BET account successfully:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button available to go to the new customer registration portal on ESPN BET. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Type ROTO into the promo code field to unlock the $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer on ESPN BET. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred banking method supported on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet, up to $1,000 in cash, and if it settles as a loss, get matching bonus bets funded.

ESPN BET Promo Code for Tuesday, October 15

There are a few terms and conditions to fulfill that are attached to the ESPN BET promo code ROTO before an individual can successfully claim this $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer available on one of the nation's top online sports betting sites.

Sports bettors must be at least 21 years old, a first-time customer of ESPN BET, and physically present in a legal sports betting state where ESPN BET holds a license under state regulators.

New customers must manually opt-in after registering a new ESPN BET online sportsbook account and place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds. A losing first bet settled yields matching bonus bets, issued within 72 hours, funded as five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of the stake placed on the qualifying cash wager. A maximum first bet of $1,000 that loses returns five $200 bonus bets to wager with on ESPN BET.

Each bonus bet expires after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on any winning wager placed on ESPN BET. A bonus bet stake or a cashed-out bet renders a qualifying wager void.

Bet on Guardians-Yankees Odds with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

The 2024 MLB playoffs are onto the final four teams in the ALCS and NLCS, so make sure to bet on MLB odds with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO ahead of Tuesday's ALCS Game 2 matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

After claiming one of the best MLB betting promos via ESPN BET's $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome offer, place a first bet or bonus bet on the Yankees moneyline odds at home. Or, with Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole on the mound, dive into ESPN BET's MLB player props and bet on Cole's total outs or strikeout props instead.

The NFL Week 7 slate is also set to kick off on Thursday Night Football, featuring an interconference matchup between the Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints. After registering on one of the top NFL betting sites, place a first bet, up to $1,000, or bonus bet on over 37.5 total points.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new ESPN BET online sportsbook account with ESPN BET promo code ROTO entered to claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome bonus as a new customer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.