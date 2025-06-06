ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Get $100 Bonus for Yanks-Red Sox & NHL + Refer-A-Friend Promo

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Red Sox vs Yankees rivalry takes the spotlight today for MLB betting. There are other great matchups, too, like Dodgers-Cardinals and Cubs-Tigers, plus Game 2 of the Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final. Start your sports betting journey by wagering on one of these games or something else after you use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to activate an account. You'll get $100 in bonus bets after you make your first wager of $10 or more — win or lose.

Use the ESPN BET promo code offer to bet on your favorite market for sports betting with one of the top sportsbook promos for anything you might be interested in. Additionally, all new players can refer a friend, and you will receive an additional $40 bonus bet.

Bet on MLB, the NHL after Edmonton won Game 1, and more. Sign up using one of the top sports betting apps and wager on whatever interests you. With the ESPN BET promo code ROTO offer, you can snag a Bet $10, Get $100 in bonus bets offer and get a 30-day trial of the ESPN+ premium service.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO - How to Register & Get $100 Guaranteed

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Promo Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets & 30 Days of ESPN+ 🎁 Minimum Deposit $10 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified June 6, 2025

With one of the leading sports betting sites, it only takes a moment to use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to open an account.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons to begin the sign-up process. When prompted, type in ROTO as the ESPN BET promo code. Create your ESPN BET profile by relevant personal information such as name, address, phone number and email. Verify you are old enough (21+ in many states) and physically located in one of the states where ESPN BET is operating. Make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 with your preferred banking method on one of the top credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites.

Terms & Conditions for ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO $100 Bonus Offer for 6/6

Players will receive five $20 bonus bets after they use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and make their first wager of $10 or more with one of the top NHL betting promos. Those bonus bets can be used on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport in action, but note that the bonus bet amount is not returned in any winnings.

The bonus bets expire after seven days with one of the premier NBA betting promos. There's an easy one-time playthrough requirement attached to all bonus bets through the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, meaning you place the bonus bets on any set of odds and receive instant profit if they are victorious. Those funds can then be withdrawn or bet again.

ESPN BET Refer-a-Friend Promo Offers Even More Bonus Bets

There's going to be wall-to-wall playoff action in the NHL and NBA well into June. Once you've registered with the ESPN BET promo code, you may want to take advantage of the ESPN BET Refer-a-Friend bonus as well at one of the most popular MLB betting sites.

It's a simple offer, if you refer a friend to sign up using your exclusive account link, you receive an extra $40 as a bonus bet. This bonus is an excellent way to secure additional bonus bets for the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup odds and more.

Don't wait another second! Sign up for a new account right now using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets welcome offer. Score guaranteed bonus bets today!

Use ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO - Get $100 Bonus & Bet MLB Odds Tonight

With the ESPN BET promo code ROTO offer, you can make your first wager on the sports betting market of your choice. As a new customer, you will get $100 in bonus bets, distributed as five $20 bet credits, regardless of whether it wins or not.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Best Bets for Friday, June 6, 2025

NHL, Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Panthers at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL betting sites gets you access to Stanley Cup betting.

Panthers at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL betting sites gets you access to Stanley Cup betting. MLB: Phillies at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this NL matchup of Pennsylvania's teams.

Phillies at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this NL matchup of Pennsylvania's teams. MLB: Red Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET; use MLB odds to wager on this heated rivalry.

Red Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET; use MLB odds to wager on this heated rivalry. MLB: Cubs at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds to see where these Central division-leading teams stand.

With the ESPN BET promo code offer, you can make your opening wager on anything on today's sports betting calendar. Or look ahead to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The MLB betting weekend features matchups that might offer an early peek at some of the late-season possibilities, including Diamondbacks-Reds, Cubs-Tigers, Padres-Brewers, Astros-Guardians, Braves-Giants and Yankees-Red Sox.

The Yankees are playing Boston for the first time this season, then will play in Boston next weekend. It's a chance for both teams. For the Red Sox, it's a chance to climb back into the AL East race, as they've fallen to fourth place in the five-team division. For the Yankees, it's a chance to shove Boston deeper into a hole in the standings, both in the division and in the Wild Card race.

Check MLB player props and more to get $100 in bonus bets, win or lose, plus get 30 days to try the ESPN+ premium service after you open your account.

If you prefer to bet on something other than MLB or the NHL, the French Open women's final will be Saturday and the men's final will be Sunday. The pro golf event this week is the Canadian Open ahead of next week's U.S. Open.

The excitement ranges across betting markets today. Pick the event that interests you the most and use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to open an account, then make your opening wager. Win or lose, you will earn $100 in bonus bets. Plus, take advantage of a terrific Refer-a-Friend program to help more people get in the game!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.