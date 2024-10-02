ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO | Grab $1000 Bonus for MLB Playoffs & NFL Week 5 Odds

New customers can sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to qualify for a $1,000 First Bet Reset, returning up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets if your first bet on the MLB Playoffs, NFL betting or anything else settles as a loss.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and placing a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market available on ESPN BET, including today's Wild Card Series games as the MLB Playoffs continue.

Tap on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page and download one of the best sports betting apps in the country, then register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO before placing your opening wager. Utilize one of the leading sports betting bonuses with the First Bet Reset Up to $1,000.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO - How to Claim $1000 for Tigers-Astros, MLB Playoffs & More

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 2, 2024

Players who sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO after clicking on a "BET NOW" button can register a new account to claim a $1000 first-bet offer from one of the top sports betting sites. Read our step-by-step guide below to register a new ESPN BET account today:

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to load the $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer promotional offer page at ESPN BET. Enter your personal identifying information into the required fields, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO when prompted to provide the ESPN BET promo code. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred banking method available on one of the most reputable PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager. If it settles as a loss, you'll get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Individuals who sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO have to satisfy certain terms and conditions attached to its $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer to claim this lucrative bonus available on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Here's how the ESPN BET promo code ROTO offer works with one of the leading NFL betting sites: Place a cash wager on any market or game available on ESPN BET and if it settles as a loss, get 100 percent of your wager back, up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Opt-in is not required and is only available to new players.

You must place an initial qualifying cash wager on an eligible game on one of the leading MLB betting sites to receive bonus bets after a losing first bet is settled. Bonus bets are refunded as five bet credits, each valued at 20 percent of the original wager. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager.

Cashed-out or voided bets do not qualify as a losing first bet. Any bonus bets awarded via the ESPN BET promo code ROTO are applied to a player's account within 72 hours and expire after seven days.

ESPN BET Promo Code - MLB Betting for Playoffs, Week 5 NFL Betting & More

Sports bettors can bet on MLB odds after using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO during sign-up. Place a qualifying cash wager on Wednesday's AL and NL Wild Card matchups. If your wager settles as a loss, you will get back matching bonus bets as a refund, up to $1,000.

You could also decide to look ahead to Week 5 and NFL betting and place a qualifying cash wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cover the point spread on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Explore one of the best NFL betting promos and place a wager on any of the Week 5 games.

Tap or click on a "BET NOW" button and sign up today using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO so you can have the First Bet Reset Up to $1,000. Activate your account now and start betting immediately!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.