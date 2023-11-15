ESPN BET Prop Bets Lakers vs Kings | Anthony Davis Stats

Those interested in NBA player props can use ESPN BET to place their bets on players like Anthony Davis and Lebron James in the upcoming Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers game at 10:00 PM ET.
Bet on your favorite NBA matchups at ESPN BET and use Promo Code: ROTO to get $250 in Bonus Bets.
ESPN BET Prop Bets For Anthony Davis
Bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets when you sign up with ESPN BET using exclusive promo code: ROTO. The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO is now live for new customers and quickly becoming one of the best sports betting apps in the country.
- Anthony Davis Points: Over 25.5 (-115) / Under 25.5 (-115)
- Anthony Davis Rebounds: Over 12.5 (-130) / Under 12.5 (Even)
ESPN BET Popular Prop Bets For Lebron James
- Lebron James Assists: Over 6.5 (-120) / Under 6.5 (-110)
- Lebron James Total Threes Made: Over 2.5 (+145) / Under 2.5 (-200)
Kings vs. Lakers Game
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Sacramento Kings Props
Domantas Sabonis Props
Harrison Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|9.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
Place any real cash wager or bonus bet within a huge selection of ESPN BET's sports betting markets, including NBA odds.
This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.