ESPN BET Prop Bets Lakers vs Kings | Anthony Davis Stats

ESPN BET Prop Bets Lakers vs Kings | Anthony Davis Stats

Peter Amato
November 15, 2023

Those interested in NBA player props can place their bets on players like Anthony Davis and Lebron James in the upcoming Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers game at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN BET Prop Bets For Anthony Davis

ESPN BET Popular Prop Bets For Lebron James

Kings vs. Lakers Game

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Sacramento Kings Props

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTSREBAST
17.5 (Over: -102)12.5 (Over: -104)7.5 (Over: +122)

Harrison Barnes Props

PTSREB3PM
9.5 (Over: -118)3.5 (Over: +112)1.5 (Over: +140)

