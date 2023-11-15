The highly anticipated wait for ESPN BET's new sports betting app has come to an end. ESPN BET went live at approximately 3:45 pm EST Tuesday, November 14, 2023. At this time, the ESPN BET app is now available to download in iOS and Android App stores. The new sports betting app is available to use in 17 states.

Formerly Barstool Sportsbook, ESPN BET is expected to take the legal sports betting scene by storm. Endorsed by one of the most reputable and tenured brands in worldwide sports, ESPN, one should expect that ESPN BET will be one of the best online sports betting sites to sign up for.

The ESPN BET welcome offer and promo code went live on Tuesday. Click through the link below to sign up. Make sure you use PROMO CODE: ROTO when signing up to get the exclusive $250 bonus!

What To Expect Now That ESPN BET is Live?

The ESPN BET app's interface is expected to remain familiar as Penn Entertainment shifts from Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN BET. It continues to utilize the technology from theScore, stemming from a deal struck over two years ago. While there has been an aesthetic makeover, particularly in terms of branding, the core functionality of the app is expected to remain largely intact. Look for the ESPN BET app to emerge as one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps out of the gate.

Considering ESPN's status as one of the biggest sports networks in the United States, both viewers and sports bettors can anticipate a surge of ESPN BET content integrated into ESPN programming. For instance, ESPN had already rebranded its daily sports betting program, "Daily Wager," to "ESPN BET Live." The first episode of ESPN BET Live aired last Friday.

Furthermore, the new ESPN BET sports betting app will feature comprehensive integrations throughout the ESPN network and its various digital platforms. This will include the provision of insights and recommended bets from ESPN personalities. For example, we have already seen ESPN BET being prominently featured on the main ESPN.com website, and we can anticipate scenarios where renowned figureheads like Troy Aikman and Joe Buck offer their best bets or bet boosts for Monday Night Football games they are calling in the both. This level of integration promises an exciting synergy between ESPN personalities and its new sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET welcome offer will go live today. Once it is live, click through the link below to register and bet today.

Where Did ESPN BET Launch?

ESPN BET will be live and operational in the same states as Barstool Sportsbook. These 17 states include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. ESPN BET will officially launch in those states today, November 14, 2023.

ESPN BET States State Regulation Arizona Arizona Department of Gaming Colorado Colorado Division of Gaming Illinois Illinois Gaming Board Indiana Indiana Gaming Commission Iowa Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Kansas Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Kentucky Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Louisiana Louisiana Gaming Control Board Maryland Maryland Lottery and Gaming Massachusetts Massachusetts Gaming Commission Michigan Michigan Gaming Control Board New Jersey New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Ohio Ohio Casino Control Commission Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Tennessee Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council Virginia Virginia Lottery West Virginia West Virginia Lottery Commission

ESPN BET is not expected to stop at the 17 states above. Look for ESPN BET to apply for additional licenses as more states welcome legal sports betting moving forward. This includes North Carolina. The Tar Heel State is in line to launch legal sports betting in early 2024. If ESPN BET goes live in North Carolina, it will surely be recognized as one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites from the jump.

The best part is that you can sign up with the ESPN BET Promo Code to secure an exclusive welcome offer to use on launch day. While details about the welcome offer have yet to be released, you can rest assured that it will open as one of the best sportsbook promo codes to sign up for when ESN Bet goes live. If ESPN BET wants to hit the ground running and attract new users to sign up early and often, the best way to do so is with a generous welcome offer that you can use to bet on NFL odds on launch day.

ESPN BET is set to launch today, November 14, 2023. This date holds significance, being just six days before an NFL Week 11 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Notably, this Eagles vs. Chiefs game will be featured on Monday Night Football, which airs on ESPN. Expect this Super Bowl rematch to become a prominent sports betting market on the newly launched ESPN BET app.

The ESPN BET welcome offer is now live and active. Simply use the link below to proceed with your sign-up and be sure to use promo code ROTO.

Can I Get The ESPN BET Welcome Offer If I Already Had A Barstool Sportsbook Account?

Because ESPN BET has replaced Barstool Sportsbook, individuals with prior Barstool Sportsbook accounts are eligible for the ESPN BET welcome offer with today's launch. This presents an exciting opportunity for new ESPN BET users to enjoy not only the welcome offer, but also access the innovative features of the new ESPN BET app. Be sure to use promo code ROTO when signing up to get the exclusive $250 bonus!

The new ESPN BET app promises a comprehensive experience, from branding to user-friendliness, catering to a wide range of sports bettors. While the United States legal sports betting space is highly competitive, featuring prominent sportsbooks like BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook, they all share the advantage of being associated with well-known gaming brands. ESPN BET, on the other hand, may lack a recognizable gambling brand, but it benefits immensely from the ESPN name. In the realm of sports, ESPN's reputation adds significant credibility to this sportsbook.

As of Tuesday, November 14, 2023, you can now place your bets on the new ESPN Bet app. The app is now available to download in the app store of your preferred mobile device. Proceed with your sign-up by using the link and promo code ROTO below.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.