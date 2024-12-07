Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Snag $1000 Bonus for Penn State-Oregon & Clemson-SMU

Conference Championship weekend in college football is here and new customers of Fanatics Sportsbook can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets during their first 10 days of wagering.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device before tapping on the "BET NOW" button above to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets ahead of tonight's ACC and Big Ten title games.

Register a new Fanatics Sportsbook account to claim one of the top sportsbook promos in the country, earning up to $100 in matching bonus bets per day, for 10 consecutive days. Place up to a $100 qualifying cash wager on any sport and bet type, and if it loses, get matching bonus bet credits for that day. Sports bettors who maximize this welcome offer on Fanatics Sportsbook can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets if they place and settle a $100 qualifying cash wager as a loss each day, for 10 straight days.

Tap the "BET NOW" button above and register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets through Fanatics Sportsbook's current welcome bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1K in Bonuses for ACC & Big Ten Championship Games

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Dec. 7, 2024

College football fans can take advantage of this generous $1,000 in No Sweat Bets welcome offer by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to join one of the most reputable online sportsbooks in the marketplace. Follow our step-by-step guide below to expedite the registration process on Fanatics Sportsbook today:

Tap the "BET NOW" sign-up link to load the new customer sign-up portal on Fanatics Sportsbook. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app onto an iOS or Android mobile device. No promo code text needs to be typed into a required field, since becoming a new customer automatically unlocks the $1,000 in No Sweat Bets welcome offer on Fanatics Sportsbook. Make an initial $5 deposit with any banking method available on one of the nation's top sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $100, on any sport and bet type, and if it loses, get matching bonus bets returned. This can be done once per day for 10 straight days as a new customer of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Bet on Penn State-Oregon & Clemson-SMU Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Players can bet on college football odds during Conference Championship weekend with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to wager on ACC and Big Ten Championship games during tonight's slate.

Place a qualifying wager or bonus bet on Oregon -3.5 against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game. Under 49.5 total points is another quality bet to make between a pair of top-ten defenses while wagering on one of the best college football betting apps.

Target the ACC Championship game and bet over 56.5 total points between SMU and Clemson. The Mustangs' offense is fifth in the nation and has scored at will against all of their ACC opponents during their first year in conference play.

Tap on the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for 10 straight days as a new customer of Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of tonight's Big Ten and ACC Championship games.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details for Saturday, December 7

An individual must be a first-time customer of Fanatics Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting to successfully sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and satisfy its primary terms and conditions.

Joining one of the top PayPal sportsbooks requires a minimum deposit of at least $5 to be made. Then, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $100, on any sport and bet type available on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Minimum odds of -500 or longer (-350, -125, +200, etc.) are enforced on every qualifying cash wager placed with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to remain eligible for matching bonus bets if your qualifying bet settles as a loss. Manual opt-in is not required for the first qualifying wager but opt-in does become mandatory during the final nine days of this 10-day welcome bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook sends bonus bets via FanCash, which can be converted into any preferred bonus bet denomination or kept as FanCash to purchase merchandise directly from the Fanatics.com website. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a winning wager settled on Fanatics Sportsbook and expire after seven days.

A new customer can leverage the toggle button on their bet slip window to select which bet will be their qualifying wager for the day during this 10-day welcome offer. Any sport and bet type are eligible, however, -500 odds or longer are enforced to receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets with a loss.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.