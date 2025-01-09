Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score Up to $1000 Bonus for Notre Dame-Penn State CFP Odds

The semifinal round of the College Football Playoff begins with a clash between Notre Dame and Penn State. That's a big deal for bettors that sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which is offering 10 straight days of No Sweat First Bets, each up to $100 daily.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a unique deal, among what most sportsbook promos offer as it extends a typical first-bet offer to 10 days with the opportunity to wager up to $100 a day to use as a No Sweat Bet. The first day of the offer is automatically part of your registration, but you'll have to manually opt in for the next nine days.

College Football will hold the spotlight tonight as the Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions will play in a playoff semifinal. It's the 20th time these two programs will play each other and the first time since the teams split a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007 seasons. This is a great starting point for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo where 10 days of No Sweat Bets can take you right up to next week's championship game.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get Up to $1000 in No Sweat Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Jan. 9, 2025

You can complete the quick sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to make a first bet on the Cotton Bowl tonight to start 10 days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 each day.

Tap on a BET NOW button to bring up the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page. You will need to offer up some general information as part of the registration process. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be automatically applied to your account. Fanatics will verify your location and age. You must be at least 21 years old and located where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. Finally, you must deposit at least $5 into your account to start betting.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo No Sweat Bet $1000 Bonus Details

Once you are activated with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can make an opening wager from $1-100 and designate it as your No Sweat Bet. This process can be repeated for the following nine days. If the designated No Sweat Bet settles as a loss, Fanatics will provide a bonus-bet credit matching the original wager up to $100.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can make your first bet a $50 wager on Penn State +1.5 and if the Lions cover, you win the profits. But if Notre Dame wins by more than two points, you will have to settle for a $50 bet credit from Fanatics as a second chance to win some money.

Any no Sweat Bets will expire after seven days after they are distributed and must be placed on odds of -500 or better. Fanatics used the standard the 1x playthrough you'll see with most sports betting apps. That means one win with the bonus bets leads to cash profits in your account.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Bet On A Variety of Sports Odds & Lines

There are plenty of ways to wager on the Notre Dame-Penn State semifinal game beyond the standard moneyline and spread bets. You can choose to be on the total points, whether it goes over or under 46.5 or you can choose from live in-game options or other props.

This game leads to a big football weekend and an opportunity to continue using your No Sweat Bet options from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. As one of the emerging favorites among sports betting sites, Fanatics offers bets on numerous available sports including the second semifinal between Texas and Ohio State, NFL, NBA, NHL, Golf, Tennis, MMA and much more.

There's only one way to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and that's by clicking on a BET NOW button to begin registration. Once you finish the process, you'll have 10 straight days of No Sweat Bets available up to $100 each day.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.