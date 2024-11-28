Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Snag a $1000 Sign Up Bonus for Thanksgiving NFL Today

Take a break from your Thanksgiving feast and claim $1,000 in bonuses when you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Just download one of the top sports betting apps by visiting the Apple or Google Play Store and create a new account. If your first qualifying wager settles as a loss, you can earn up to $100 per day, over the first 10 days, totaling $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Thanksgiving football will kick off with Bears vs Lions. Chicago played a strong game last week against the Vikings, sending the matchup into overtime. Still sitting at the bottom of the NFC North, bet on NFL odds like the moneyline or spread.

Click the BET NOW button to claim your welcome bonus today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Sign Up Today for $1K in No Sweat Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Nov. 28, 2024

Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will take just a few minutes, but will be worth it! To get started with one of the most popular sportsbook promos, follow these next steps:

Click the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page. On the registration page, enter your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Make a first-time deposit using a payment method like PayPal. Minimums are set at $5. Place a qualifying bet, up to $100 over the first 10 days as a new customer and wait for each bet to settle.

Wager on Thanksgiving NFL Odds with the $1,000 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Following the Bears-Lions game, check out Giants-Cowboys and Dolphins-Packers. You can bet on your favorite odds using any real cash wager or bonus bets acquired from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Leaving Washington victorious in Week 12, the Cowboys will host the Giants in Tommy DeVito's second game of the season. Though the NFC East title is out of the question for either team, wager on NFL player props and see which backup QB will throw for the most yardage.

As one of the best sports betting sites, users can also create same-game parlays, bet on game props, or take a shot at Super Bowl odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for 11/28

Before getting started with one of the most exclusive NFL betting sites, it's a good idea to review the terms and conditions associated with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Users should be at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook.

After completing the brief sign-up process, complete your first deposit and wager. You do not have to opt in on your first day as a new user; however, you must opt in Days 2-9 prior to placing your first qualifying bet.

Wait for your first bet to settle each of your first 10 days. If it settles as a loss, you will be reimbursed in a matching amount, up to $100. Over 10 days, you can earn a total of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Money will be reimbursed as FanCash and can be converted into bonus bets or used to purchase your favorite team's merchandise.

FanCash nor bonus bets can be withdrawn, transferred, or applied to future promotional offers.

Click the BET NOW button and sweeten up your Thanksgiving with an extra $1,000 in bonus bets when you register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.