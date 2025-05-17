Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 Bonus for Stanley Cup Playoffs & MLB Rivalry Odds

Today's sports schedule includes a huge Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB rivalry weekend. That combination makes it a perfect time for bettors in AZ, MI, NJ and PA to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which delivers $300 on bonus bets to new players who make $30 in bets.

New players who sign up in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV will earn $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when they make $50 in real-money bets. All players in those states can also choose to earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. New bettors in New York will receive a single 300% profit boost token when they sign up with one of the industry's top sportsbook promos.

In the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets still have a chance after picking up a Game 5 win, while the Dallas Stars are now back home looking to wrap up their West semifinal series. In baseball, a Texas showdown pits the Astros and Rangers against one another, while the two LA teams battle when the Angels square off against the Dodgers as part of a 15-game slate.

Players who are ready to get in on the action are just a few steps away from accessing one of the industry's top sports betting apps. Before this elite Saturday of sports kicks off, here's what prospective bettors need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Awards Up to $300 for NHL Playoffs & MLB Odds

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: May 17, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Sports Betting Bonus

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 300% profit boost token after sign-up.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Wager On Jets vs Stars Odds & More

Players who sign up in any legal state while using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will gain unlimited access to profit boosts, a great mobile betting app, and a unique rewards program. Here are the biggest games on tap for Saturday's slate of games:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, May 17, 2025

The Braves have turned around their slow start and now look to compete in the NL East as they visit the Red Sox. Also keep an eye on two big-time offenses squaring off between the Blue Jays and Tigers.

No matter what you're interested in betting on, you can make all these games and more even better when you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, one of the best MLB betting promos.

Just hit the BET NOW button and sign up today to unlock an elite welcome bonus and start placing bets on your favorite sports, leagues, teams, and players.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.