FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: Get $100 Free Bet On Launch Day

It is an exciting time of year for Maryland sports fans, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens look solid. Adding to Baltimore's excitement is that online sports betting in Maryland is right around the corner. To celebrate, the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code is rewarding new users with a special bonus on launch day.

When you register early with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code, you will get $100 in free bets on launch day, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. As long as you are a new FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Maryalnd, you will qualify for the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and $100 in free bets.

Register Early With FanDuel Maryland Promo Code And Get $100 Free Bet On Launch Day

Register early and get $100 in free bets ahead of the launch by clicking through the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code link below. This link will redirect you to the FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook new user registration page. Once there, you will be asked to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

After your new account on one of the best sports betting sites is created and verified, FanDuel Maryland will prompt you with a message letting you know that your $100 in free bets will be ready to use on your account on launch day.

If you live in Maryland or Ohio, you can take advantage of the pre-launch offers by using the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code.

Make sure you get signed up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and claim your $100 in free bets before this pre-live offer disappears.

When Will FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook Launch?

We do not currently have the exact state FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook will launch. However, we know it will launch along with the rest of Maryland online sports betting, which is expected to be late 2022 or early 2023.

With launch day for Maryland online sports betting approaching quickly, there is still a bit of time left to register early with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and get $100 in free bets.

The Super Bowl and March Madness are two of the biggest sports betting events of the year, and online sports betting in Maryland is expected to be live ahead of both. You don't want to miss out on the fun of betting on these events. You also don't want to miss out on $100 in free bets you get for simply registering early with our FanDuel Maryland Promo Code link.

Redeeming My $100 Free Bet From The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

You now know that you will receive $100 in free bets on launch day when you sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code today. Maryland sports betting launch day is expected to be in late 2022 or early 2023. However, how do you redeem this offer?

There is no initial deposit required to redeem your $100 in free bets, which is why this is one of the best bonuses on the market. You will be rewarded the $100 as soon as the sportsbook goes live, and you can use it on any odds or bet types offered at FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook.

The Baltimore Ravens look like contenders in the NFL this year. You may be in line to bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl using your $100 free bets from the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code. Register early and get free bets ahead of launch with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code. Click through the link below and get your $100 in free bets now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.