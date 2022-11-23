FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: Get Free Bets On Launch Day

While legal Maryland sports betting is going live today, new users will also get a generous launch day welcome offer when they sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code right now.

When you use the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code, you will get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. This means FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook will cover the full stake of your first bet if it loses, up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

To qualify for this terrific launch day offer, you must be a new FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Maryland when you sign up and bet.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code To Get Free Bets On Launch Day

When you sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code, you will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet while also gaining access to one of the best sports betting apps on the market today. To begin the sign-up process, click through the link below so you will be redirected to the FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook new user registration portal.

Upon registering for one of the best sports betting sites, you will be required to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

The next step is to make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code so you can immediately use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet today. Click on the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code to get your hands on a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet now.

Using The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code To Get Free Bets On Launch Day

Using the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code will give new users a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 that you can use today. When you use the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code, the first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will qualify as your No Sweat First Bet.

If your first bet is settled as a losing wager, the launch day welcome offer will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

While you will get your free bets within 72 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet, you will have 14 days to use your free bets before they expire. Furthermore, be mindful that you can use your free bet credits any way you like. You do not have to use them all in one lump sum which is the case with some of the other top sports betting promos on the market today.

Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you sign up at the link below with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code today.

If you're in Ohio, online sports betting is heading your way shortly. Take advantage of the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code and get a generous pre-live bonus.

Get Free Bets On Launch Day With The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

One of the best parts about the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code is that you can use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet any way you like since there are no restrictions on odds, bet type, or market.

While you can use your No Sweat First Bet to bet on NBA player props, you can also bet on the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl in the Super Bowl betting odds section of the app.

The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code doesn't limit you to straight bets either. You can also use the welcome offer to build same-game parlays in an attempt to take down the book right out of the gate.

Celebrate the launch of legal Maryland sports betting today with a No Sweat First Bet when you register at the link below with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.