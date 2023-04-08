FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Claim A $200 Bonus Now

The most popular online sportsbook in America is FanDuel Sportsbook, and bettors in Massachusetts have been able to finally enjoy the betting site for the past several weeks. In honor of the launch of MA online sports betting, FanDuel has been giving out one of the most generous Massachusetts betting promos that rewards new users with $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. However, tomorrow is the final day to claim this welcome promotion.

Get signed up with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code link using the steps below in order to claim this limited time welcome offer. Make sure you get your $200 in bonus bets before the offer expires tomorrow.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

There isn't much time left to claim this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in Massachusetts, sign up with our FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code link today to claim the exclusive welcome offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 wager. Follow these steps to sign up and claim this bonus.

Start by clicking our FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code link to be taken to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Once you are there, enter your personal identifying information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, email, and physical address. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to activate the welcome promo and finish creating your new account.

Claim A $200 Bonus With The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

In order to claim your $200 bonus today, follow the sign-up steps for the FanDuel massachusetts Promo Code above. After funding your new account with at least $10, the welcome offer activates to make your first wager on one of the best Massachusetts betting apps eligible for the $5 promo bet.

Bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets regardless if your first $5 bet wins or loses, thanks to the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer. If you happen to win your promotional bet, you get to keep those winnings as well.

Bonus bets received from the FanDuel MA promo are not eligible for withdrawal. However, you can immediately withdraw the winnings from wagers place with bonus bets.

Bet $5 To Get $200 With FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

There are many great sports to watch and bet on today. However, it is clear the best way to bet is with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer. After you sign up with the steps outlined above, all you have to do is bet $5 on anything to get $200 in bonus bets.

If you win your bet, you get to keep those winnings as well, so it is worth it to pick a winner. If you are watching the Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on national television, you can place your $5 bet on Boston's NHL odds. There are also many great fights on tonight's UFC 287 card to place your $5 promo MMA betting wager on in order to get $200 in bonus bets.

After you sign up with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code and redeem your $200 bonus bet offer, check out the promotions tab to see all of the other bonuses you can claim today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.