FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code | Final Chance to Get $300 in Bonus Bets

There's still time to claim $300 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel North Carolina promo code. North Carolina sports betting is set to launch at noon ET -- just a few hours away. By pre-registering with this FanDuel NC promo code before then, soon-to-be bettors can unlock $300 in bonus bets.

In addition to instantly earning you $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet on FanDuel of just $5, new customers can also claim an additional $100 in bonus bets just for pre-registering using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

With the launch of legal online sports betting in North Carolina coming on the eve of this season's edition of March Madness, there is no time to delay. Click on the "Bet Now" link and pre-register today using one of the best NC betting promos available right now.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Pre-Register Before Noon ET for $300 in Bonus Bets

The welcome offer activated by pre-registering using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code is open to new customers signing up for a FanDuel account for the first time. To take advantage of this welcome offer, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in North Carolina.

You can begin the pre-registration process at FanDuel's secure registration site by clicking any "BET NOW" link on this page. You will be asked to provide personal information on the sign-up form such as your name, mailing address, email address and phone number, as well as documentation that will be used to verify your identity. No physical promo code is required for this offer -- just click any BET NOW button. It is also highly recommended that you download the FanDuel mobile app for Android and iOS devices, which you can use to make a first deposit using your credit card, debit card or PayPal.

Get $300 in Bonus Bets by Pre-Registering with the FanDuel NC Promo Code

Pre-registering using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code can earn you up to $300 in bonus bets in time for the upcoming launch of online sports betting in the Tar Heel State. In addition to the chance to claim a $200 welcome when you make a first bet on FanDuel of just $5, you will also be rewarded with a $100 launch bonus just for pre-registering.

The bonus bets received by making a first bet on FanDuel are added to your FanDuel account within 72 hours of placing your qualifying first bet of just $5. All bonus bets earned can be used to make wagers on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina including this year's March Madness odds and national championship futures.

However, bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt and cannot be combined with any of the other sportsbook promo codes offered by FanDuel.

Get started early with one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks when you pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Expires at 12 PM ET

Legal online sports betting is coming to North Carolina, and you can be ready to make your best college basketball picks using one of the nation's best sports betting sites by pre-registering today using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

Time is running out, so don't delay. Click on the "BET NOW" link to pre-register using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and enjoy the launch of legal online sports betting in the Tar Heel State with a $300 welcome bonus from one of the nation's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.