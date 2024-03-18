FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code for March 18: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for March Madness

North Carolina, raise up! You can get $250 in bonus bets on one of the top sports betting apps – just for signing up with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code. That's right, sign up with FanDuel North Carolina today and you'll walk away with a treasure chest full of bonus bets to get your sports betting journey started off on the right foot.

The ACC Championship may have recently wrapped up, but there's still plenty of college basketball odds to wager on in North Carolina. The March Madness bracket has been released, with First Four games beginning on Tuesday, March 18.

Simply register for a new account today, make a $10 deposit and bet $5 to receive $250 in total bonus bets. You can then instantly use these bonus bets to wager on the sports markets of your choosing Get started today with $250 in bonus bets when signing up with this exclusive FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel NC Pre-Reg Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 18, 2024

New customers can sign up for a new account at FanDuel North Carolina now that the promo code is live.

Click on the "BET NOW" button listed on this page. This will put you in the FanDuel new-user registration page and you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. Verifying your identity is also required, so you'll need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for additional assurance. No physical promo code is required. Make a deposit of at least $10, and a first-bet of $5.

Bet on March Madness Odds with FanDuel North Carolina

There's never been a better time to get started today with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

College basketball betting is the main thing on everyone's mind right now. However, there are plenty of sports to wager on with the FanDuel NC promo code.

Wager now on NBA odds, or with the start of March Madness right around the corner, college basketball betting is a great way to get involved in the NCAA Tournament. Register now and save your bonus bets for this week's games.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to claim this FanDuel North Carolina promo code and get started with some North Carolina sports betting as soon as possible.

FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook Promo for March 18

Check out these details on how to claim the FanDuel North Carolina promo code now that it's live in the Tar Heel State.

If you are 21 years old, located in the state of North Carolina, and a new user at FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to get $250 in bonus bets from the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

Most sportsbook promo codes will require you to place a first-time bet or make a first-time deposit in order to get bonus bets, but that is not the case with FanDuel North Carolina. Just sign up for a new account using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code, and $250 in bonus bets are coming your way. Get started with one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks and claim this $250 NC betting promo before it expires.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.