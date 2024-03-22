FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 in Instant Bonus Bets for March 22

Here we go, Tar Heel State – online sports betting was legalized a little more than a week ago in North Carolina, and one of the most popular sports betting apps has stepped up to the plate with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code welcome offer.

The time for March Madness betting has arrived, and you can get $250 in bonus bets by using one of the most generous sportsbook promo codes at FanDuel North Carolina. Just place a simple $5 wager, and you'll have $250 in bonus bets coming your way through this FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

The next few days are huge for in-state schools, and it all started Thursday afternoon when when UNC and NC State punched their tickets into the second round. Duke won't play its first-round matchup against Vermont until later tonight at 7:10 PM ET, as they are currently listed as an 11.5-point favorite in that one.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel NC Pre-Reg Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 22, 2024

New customers can follow these steps to sign up with FanDuel North Carolina

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. Next, you can make your first deposit at FanDuel North Carolina. You can use a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel North Carolina.

Get $250 with the FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook Promo

The details are simple, so here's how to claim $250 in bonus bets at one of the most popular online sportsbooks with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

After creating and funding your account, go ahead and place a first-time wager of $5 at FanDuel North Carolina. Just for doing this, you'll get $250 in bonus bets and get off to a fast start during at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to use the entire amount of your bonus bets within seven days or they will expire.

Duke Hits the Court for March Madness – Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Odds

The Tar Heel State has never been more fired up with Duke, NC State and UNC all apart of March Madness, and you can get $250 in bonus bets for college basketball betting. Claiming the FanDuel North Carolina promo code at one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks is a no-brainer.

One of the best parts about this time of year is the underdogs that come into the NCAA Tournament barking. Duquesne and Oakland played spoiler yesterday. On Friday, the party wreckers might be Western Kentucky vs. Marquette, Duke vs. Vermont, James Madison vs. Wisconsin and Grand Canyon vs. St. Mary's.

If you like any of these potential bracket busters to make some noise, or any others, use some of your $250 in bonus bets. After all, you're getting some house money to play with this week!

Click the BET NOW button below to get started with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code today -- one of the best NC betting promos for March Madness betting.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.