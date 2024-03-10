FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code | Last Chance to Claim $300 in Pre-Reg Bonus Bets

The big day is right around the corner, so claim your pre-registration offer from the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and get $300 in bonus bets when North Carolina sports betting goes live on March 11. When you use one of the most anticipated NC betting promos during pre-registration for North Carolina launch day, you'll feel like the luckiest person in the world getting two shipments of bonus bets.

First, you will get $100 in bonus bets after signing up for a new account during pre-registration at FanDuel North Carolina and simply logging into your account. Then, you can also get an additional $200 in bonus bets for placing a $5 first-time wager on launch day.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code before it goes away. Today is your last full day to use it before North Carolina sports betting officially launches on March 11.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Final Chance to Grab $300 in Bonus Bets for Launch

🎁 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel NC Pre-Reg Bonus $100 in Bonus Bets + Bet $5, Get $200 at Launch 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 10, 2024

New customers can sign up for this pre-registration offer with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

Click on any "BET NOW" link on this page. This will take you to the FanDuel North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. Next, you'll need to verify your identity, and that requires you to provide additional personal info like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Now it's time to make your first deposit at FanDuel North Carolina using one of the various payment methods like credit cards, debit cards and even online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. The minimum qualifying deposit at FanDuel North Carolina is $10, which is more than what you'll need to complete the transaction on your first-time bet needed for bonus bets. No physical promo code is required for this offer -- just use a BET NOW link.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Expires on March 11

Check out these details on how to use the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to get your pre-registration offer at one of the top North Carolina sportsbooks.

When you sign up for a new FanDuel North Carolina account, you'll get $100 in bonus bets just for logging into your account on launch day. Also, after you make a first-time $5 bet on launch day, you'll get an additional $200 in bonus bets. This welcome offer is different from what is being offered nationally, so users located in the Tar Heel State are certainly catching a generous break on this one.

The bonus bets you receive from this welcome offer can be used on any sports betting market and must be used within seven days.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Works on March Madness Odds

Let's get this party started and claim the pre-registration offer you get from the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

Even though March has already started, you'll still have plenty of excitement going on. March Madness will be right in the meat and potatoes portion of the conference tournaments, MLB Opening Day is on March 28, plus the NBA and NHL will be in the stretch run as each league heads towards its respective playoffs.

Sign up with this FanDuel North Carolina promo code and get $300 in bonus bets when North Carolina sports betting goes live on March 11.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.