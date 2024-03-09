FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code | Unlock $300 in Bonus Bets During UNC-Duke

Individuals in North Carolina can sign up early with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to get $300 in total bonus bets come launch day. Create a new account using any BET NOW link on this page and log into your account on March 11 to claim a $100 pre-reg bonus. Then, place your first $5 wager to unlock an additional $200 in bonus bets.

Any sports bettor physically present in North Carolina, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at FanDuel North Carolina qualifies to claim this offer.

With March Madness right around the corner, this is the perfect time to sign up early with one of the best NC betting promos. While you can't wager on today's UNC-Duke matchup, you can use the $300 in bonus bets to bet on each team's respective tournament run.

Get started with the BET NOW button below and pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets During UNC-Duke

🎁 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel NC Pre-Reg Bonus $100 in Bonus Bets + Bet $5, Get $200 at Launch 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 9, 2024

New customers can pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to qualify for $300 in total bonus bets by using these pre-registration steps below:

Click on the "BET NOW" pre-registration link below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel North Carolina, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to finish the pre-registration process after it is available on March 1. Make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment methods available at FanDuel North Carolina. After FanDuel North Carolina goes live on March 11, new customers who pre-register can sign in to claim $100 in bonus bets. Afterward, place a $5 qualifying wager to get an additional $200 in bonus bets, totaling $300 in bonus bets to wager.

Pre-Register with this FanDuel Promo Code for North Carolina Sports Betting

North Carolina sports bettors can use the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to get $300 in total bonus bets that become available to claim on the March 11 launch date. $100 in bonus bets will be available in pre-registered FanDuel North Carolina accounts on March 11, while a $5 qualifying wager nets another $200 in bonus bets.

Each bonus bet credit expires after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at FanDuel North Carolina. Bonus bets are eligible to be divided up into smaller denominations and can be split across multiple wagers.

Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned on FanDuel North Carolina. Bonus bets cannot be staked on round robin or Same Game Parlay bet types.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to qualify for $300 in total bonus bets available starting on March 11.

Get $300 in Bonus Bets to Bet on March Madness with the FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code

New customers can get $300 in total bonus bets to wager on March Madness with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code used during pre-registration today.

Place wagers on college basketball betting odds, like total and spread, or invest in college basketball game props, such as total team points and first basket scorer. College basketball player prop markets are set to be another popular market, including total player points and alternate assists.

As mentioned previously, North Carolina sports betting won't yet be live for today's massive UNC vs. Duke matchup. Instead, you can spend your time pre-registering for a FanDuel NC account while watching the game, unlocking $300 in total bonus bets. You can then use these bonuses to wager on future Duke and UNC odds, and March Madness.

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to pre-register a new FanDuel NC account with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and access your $300 in bonus bets once North Carolina sportsbooks go live.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.