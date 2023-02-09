FanDuel Promo Code: $3000 No Sweat First Bet For Big Game

Since Super Bow 57 will be one of, if not the most-bet game of the 2023 betting calendar, all of the best sports betting sites are featuring generous welcome bonuses in the form of sportsbook promo codes to use on Super Bowl odds and betting markets correlated with the Big Game.

One of the best betting promos on the market today is from FanDuel Sportsbook. When you sign up today with the FanDuel Promo Code, new users will get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $3,000. This Super Bowl offer will not last long. It will expire on 2/12/23, so act fast.

Claiming The FanDuel Promo Code To Get A $3,000 No Sweat First Bet For Big Game

To claim the FanDuel Promo Code, you must first qualify for it. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new FanDuel Sportsbook user and physically located in a state where the betting app is licensed and operational, you can get your hands on this $3,000 No Sweat First Bet today.

To begin the sign-up process, click through the direct registration link on this page which will redirect you to the registration portal of the sports betting apps you want to sign up for.

Upon signing up, the platform will instruct you to enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account to bet. The next step will direct you to make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code so you can use your No Sweat First Bet Super Bowl offer on NFL betting today.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code For A $3,000 No Sweat First Bet For Big Game

When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you will gain access to one of the top NFL betting sites. It will also provide new users with a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will trigger the promo code. If it settles as a loss, the welcome offer will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in bet credits, up to $3,000.

Bet credits will be awarded to your account within 72 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But be mindful that you must use your bet credits within 14 days or else they will expire. These bet credits are outstanding because you do not need to use them all at once. You can break down your bet credits into as many bets as you'd like as long as you use them within those 14 days.

Massachusetts sports bettors will get their chance for online sports betting next month. Sign up with Massachusetts sportsbooks using generous Massachusetts sports betting promos.

Get A $3,000 No Sweat First Bet For Big Game With The FanDuel Promo Code

New users can get a substantial $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for the Big Game when they register now with the FanDuel Promo Code. One of the best parts about this welcome offer is the flexibility you get when it comes to using your first bet.

In addition to the fact that you can use your No Sweat First Bet on any open sports betting market offered on the betting app, there are also no restrictions on odds or bet type either.

Therefore, you can use your first bet to bet on the Chiefs moneyline at +102 odds, Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, or a same-game parlay built from Super Bowl NFL player props. No matter what bet type you choose to make, your wager will qualify for this welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.