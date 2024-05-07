FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 + MLB Dinger Tuesday Bonus

Another edition of FanDuel Dinger Tuesday is stepping into the box, and you can swing away with one of the best sportsbook promo codes around to get bonus bets for this promotion. When you sign up for a new account with the FanDuel promo code, place a first-time $5 wager on one of the top sports betting apps, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

When you're ready to get in on Dinger Tuesday, sign up with the special promo code link located in this article. The rules for Dinger Tuesday are simple and easy to understand: Just place a wager in the Player to Hit a Home Run prop betting market and you will receive a $5 towards a bonus bet for each home run hit in that game. Whether your selected player homers or not, you'll still have the opportunity to cash in with a bonus from each player in the game.

Tuesday's slate of MLB games has some marquee matchups including the Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, the Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies, and the Houston Astros at New York Yankees. There are some big-time bats in these matchups, so we'll highlight the best ones primed to hit a home run, and some others from around the league, in the final section of this article.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in Bonus Bets + Dinger Tuesday Promotion

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: May 7, 2024

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where one of the most famous online sportsbooks operates, can follow these instructions to sign up for a new account at FanDuel:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. Next, you can make your first deposit at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

How Does the FanDuel Dinger Tuesday Promo Work?

In this section, you can learn exactly how to get bonuses for FanDuel's Dinger Tuesday.

As mentioned in the opening section, just place a wager in the "Player to Hit a Home Run" prop market for MLB betting. Let's say you choose Yordan Alvarez of the Astros to homer tonight against the Yankees; if Alvarez homers and three other home runs are hit in the game, you will receive $20 in bonus bets plus the money from the winning wager on Alvarez. Even if Alvarez doesn't homer, you'll still get $15 in bonus bets from the other three homers hit in the game.

You can instantly get started with this FanDuel promo code -- one of the best sportsbook promos for MLB odds -- by clicking the BET NOW button below:

Expert Picks For Dinger Tuesday – May 7, 2024

Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) at St. Louis Cardinals

Lindor has been putting together some good swings, with three doubles and a homer last week. Tonight, Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the Cards and has allowed five home runs over his last 16.1 innings of work. The Mets just saw Mikolas in New York less than two weeks ago, so there is some recent familiarity here working to their advantage in this matchup. Lindor does have a .883 OPS lifetime against Mikolas, including a home run in 14 plate appearances.

Thairo Estrada (San Francisco Giants) at Colorado Rockies

Coors Field is in play tonight as the Giants come to town, and their hottest hitter is the choice here. Estrada had a .940 OPS last week, including a moonshot home run on Sunday Night Baseball in Philadelphia. Rockies' starter Dakota Hudson has been hammered by right-handed bats early this season, with that side slugging .463 against him.

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs Miami Marlins

Ohtani helped the Dodgers cap off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves by going 7-for-9 with three homers over the final two games. Tonight, he'll likely get two at-bats against Edward Cabrera, who has only allowed two homers this season, but those have come in his last two starts. Cabrera probably won't go deep into the game, and that's fine, considering the Marlins' bullpen is tied for allowing the third-most homers in MLB this season.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.