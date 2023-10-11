FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 For MLB Playoff Picks

New customers can use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for MLB playoff picks using one of the top sports betting apps in the United States.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at FanDuel, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to redeem this lucrative welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new FanDuel account with the FanDuel Promo Code to seize a $200 welcome bonus to wager on MLB playoff picks today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $200 For MLB Playoff Picks

Sports bettors can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for MLB playoff picks redeeming one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to get started. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel.

Once verified, use the quick and easy payment methods available at FanDuel to make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using options like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying first bet on any preferred sports betting market, including MLB odds, to seize $200 in bonus bet credits.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Bet $5, Get $200 For MLB Playoff Picks

New customers can use the FanDuel Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 for MLB playoff picks once they fulfill the registration requirements at FanDuel.

Once a $5 first bet is placed, new FanDuel bettors receive $200 in bonus bet credit within 72 hours. Bonus bets are available to segment into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, as well as splitting the bonus bet credits up across multiple bet types and wagers.

Bonus bets cannot be used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel and cannot be transferred or withdrawn. Bonus bets cannot be staked on Same Game Parlay and round robin bet types. Bonus bet credits staked on any subsequent wagers are not returned with any earned winnings.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link using the FanDuel Promo Code to claim this fantastic welcome bonus, which lets new bettors place a $5 qualifying wager to receive $200 in bonus bet credit.

Bet $5, Get $200 For MLB Playoff Picks With The FanDuel Promo Code

Sports bettors can bet $5 to get $200 for MLB playoff picks with the FanDuel Promo Code if they are a first-time customer at FanDuel.

The MLB playoffs are underway, meaning bettors can wager bonus bets, $5 qualifying wagers, or any other real money wager on MLB odds, like run line and total. There is also an extensive selection of MLB game props to wager, like No Run First Inning and first five inning moneyline. You can also bet on MLB player props.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to claim this welcome bonus, wagering a $5 first bet to earn $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.