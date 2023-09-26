FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Become a new bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook and cash in on their most exclusieve welcome offer when using the FanDuel Promo Code. As one of the best sports betting sites in the country, new customers will receive $200 in bonus bets after placing a first-time wager.

To qualify, all bettors must be a new user at FanDuel Sportsbook, physically located in a state with leaglized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age. If you fit those requirements, click the "BET NOW" button above and cash in on one of the most lucrative online sportsbook promo codes available now.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 In Bonus Bets

New customers can redeem the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets, using one of the best sports betting apps.

To get started, follow these easy steps:

Click the "BET NOW" button. This will take you to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up portal.

Create a username and password. You will also be asked to provide a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Once verified by FanDuel Sportsbook, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any supported payment method including PayPal, credit cards, or online banking.

Then, make your $5 first-time bet on any betting market. It's that easy!

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Claim $200 in bonus bets now using the FanDuel Promo Code. After making your initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 and a $5 first-time wager on any odds or bet type, $200 in bonus bets will be delivered to your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

New users will get the bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial first-time bet is placed, and it doesn't matter whether the first bet wins or loses. Bonus bets will expire seven days after they are received and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, applied to round robin and same game parlays, or used to opt into other promotions at FanDuel Sportsbook. They are also not returned with any potential winnings on wagers placed.

Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Week 4 NFL Bets Using The FanDuel Promo Code

Claim one of the best welcome offers on the market, and snag $200 in bonus bets using the FanDuel Promo Code. Your initial wager or bonus bets can then be used on any bet type including moneyline, spread, totals, team or NFL player props, or futures during Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Below are some of the potential NFL odds you can place your wager on:

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Moneyline – Packers -118, Lions +100

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Spread – Bills -3.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Over/Under – 40.5

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Moneyline – Ravens, -130, Browns +110

Don't miss out on the FanDuel Promo Code, giving you $200 in bonus bets. Click the "BET NOW" button and get started today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.