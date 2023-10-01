FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Picks

NFL Week 4 features several key divisional matchups, highlighted by an epic battle for top spot in the AFC East as the undefeated Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills. With NFL action heating up, it is the ideal time to claim $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make your NFL picks by signing up using the latest FanDuel Promo Code.

Launched in time for the start of the NFL season, the latest FanDuel Promo Code earns you $200 in bonus bets when you make a first real-money bet of just $5 on any of the sports betting markets available on one of the top sports betting apps. You can use your bonus bets to back your favorite team on the Dolphins vs Bills NFL odds, or to make additional wagers on the NFL same game parlays or Super Bowl futures.

Click the "Bet Now" link to get started, and claim your $200 bonus by registering today using the FanDuel Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 In Bonus Bets

If you are at least 21 years old, present in a US state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to accept wagers via its top online sports betting site, and are opening a FanDuel account for the first time, you are eligible to enjoy all the benefits of the latest FanDuel Promo Code on one of the best sports betting sites.

Click the "Bet Now" link to visit FanDuel Sportsbook's secure new customer registration site. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide your name, address, email address, and phone number, as well your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN for identification purposes.

Once you have completed the sign-up process and your new account has been verified, you can make a first deposit using popular methods like debit cards, major credit cards, and PayPal.

You can then make a real-money bet of just $5 on any of the hundreds of sports betting markets offered by FanDuel, which will unlock $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional wagers on the NFL odds and NFL player props.

Bet $5 And Earn $200 Bonus By Signing Up Using FanDuel Promo Code

When you make a qualifying first bet on FanDuel of $5, it doesn't matter if it wins or loses. Thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code, your new FanDuel account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet getting settled.

Unlike many competitive top sportsbook promos, your bonus bets do not have to be used in a single lump sum or specific denominations. You can control how much of your bonus bets you'd like to use on a single wager via Fan Duel's mobile sports betting app. However, all bonus bets must be used within seven days, with any unused bets getting removed from your account when they expire.

Sign Up Using FanDuel Promo Code In Time To Make NFL Picks

NFL divisional races are heating up as the first month of the NFL season comes to a close, and you can add to the excitement of making NFL picks with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up today using the latest FanDuel Promo Code.

Take advantage of this top sportsbook welcome offer by clicking on the "Bet Now" link, and enjoy all the benefits of NFL betting using FanDuel's industry-leading online NFL betting site.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.