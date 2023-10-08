FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Picks

Sports bettors can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for NFL picks using one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

If a sports bettor is physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, they are eligible to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from one of the top sports betting apps, placing a $5 qualifying wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new FanDuel account using the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 in bonus bets to wager on NFL picks today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Picks

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for NFL picks available on one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Sign up by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. That takes you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel.

After being verified, use any of the convenient payment methods supported at FanDuel to make an initial deposit of at least $10 using options like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place your first bet of at least $5 on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, or odds to grab $200 in bonus bets.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Picks

Bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets for NFL picks using one of the best sports betting apps available.

After placing an initial $5 first bet, new FanDuel customers receive $200 in bonus bet credit within 72 hours. Bonus bets can be divvied up into smaller denominations based on bettor preference and used across multiple wagers, while remaining valid to use for seven days before expiring in new FanDuel accounts. Same Game Parlays and round robin bet types are ineligible to place bonus bet credits on. Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel, while not returned with any earned winnings when placed as a stake on any subsequent wager.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below using the FanDuel Promo Code to redeem this excellent welcome bonus, which lets new customers bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Picks With The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers at FanDuel can bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets for NFL picks with the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Explore the vast selection of betting markets at FanDuel, including NFL game odds, like spread and total. Or, pivot to the NFL futures market to place any qualifying wager, bonus bet, or other real cash wager on exciting props such as Super Bowl odds, NFL MVP odds, and win totals.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to redeem this welcome bonus, sending $200 in bonus bets to any new customer who places a $5 first bet on any preferred sports betting market at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.