FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 + NBA League Pass Free Trial

Players can sign up with the FanDuel promo code to Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins +3 months of NBA League Pass as the latest welcome offer available to new customers of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Place a $5 first bet or any bonus bet on Sunday's loaded NFL Week 7 slate, including under 49.5 total points between the 5-1 Detroit Lions vs. 6-0 Minnesota Vikings in a highly anticipated NFC North matchup after claiming one of the best sportsbook promos in the country.

Download one of the top sports betting apps in the marketplace onto your iOS or Android mobile device and place a $5 first bet or bonus bet on other NFL matchups, including Kansas City +1.5 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tap on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 first bet on any sport to get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, and win or lose, redeem a 3-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins + 3 Months NBA League Pass 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Oct. 20, 2024

Register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account on one of the top sports betting sites with the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 first bet on any number of eligible sports betting markets live on platform to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning first bet settled. Read our step-by-step guide below to expedite sign-up on FanDuel Sportsbook today:

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the bet-and-get welcome offer promotional page on FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to successfully register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. No promo code needs to be typed into a required field to unlock the FanDuel promo code, simply place a $5 first bet after signing up on FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 with any available banking method supported on one of the nation's top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5+ on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and if it settles as a win, receive $300 in bonus bets. Win or lose, redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription as the second reward available through the FanDuel promo welcome offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code for Sunday, October 20

To claim the FanDuel promo code, an individual must be a first-time customer of FanDuel Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where sports betting is legal and FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Make a $5+ deposit and place a $5 first bet on any sport on one of the premier PayPal betting sites, and if it settles as a win, get $300 in bonus bets to wager. A losing first bet does not return $300 in bonus bets, however, a promo code for a free 3-month NBA League Pass subscription is sent to your registered email address to redeem, regardless of the outcome of your first bet placed on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bonus bets do not have to be wagered in one lump sum and expire in seven days on FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager settled on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet on Steelers-Jets & More NFL Week 7 Odds with FanDuel Promo Code

NFL fans can bet on Week 7 NFL odds, including Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets, after signing up with the FanDuel promo code.

Place a $5 first bet or bonus bet on under 38.5 total points, since the Jets and Steelers both have high-performing defenses with offenses that have left points on the field in 2024. Explore betting markets on one of the top NFL betting sites, backing the Steelers +1.5 1st Half point spread, making the transition at quarterback from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV 🔥 ODDS (ESPN BET) New England @ Jacksonville 9:30 AM ET NFL Network Line: JAX -5.5 O/U: 42.5 Seattle @ Atlanta 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: ATL -2.5 O/U: 51.5 Tennessee @ Buffalo 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: BUF -9 O/U: 41.5 Cincinnati @ Cleveland 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: CIN -6.5 O/U: 41.5 Houston @ Green Bay 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: GB -2.5 O/U: 47.5 Miami @ Indianapolis 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: IND -3 O/U: 43.5 Detroit @ Minnesota 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: MIN -2.5 O/U: 49.5 Philadelphia @ New York 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: PHI -3 O/U: 42.5 Las Vegas @ Los Angeles 4:05 PM ET CBS Line: LAR -7 O/U: 43.5 Carolina @ Washington 4:05 PM ET CBS Line: WSH -7.5 O/U: 51.5 Kansas City @ San Francisco 4:05 PM ET FOX Line: SF -1.5 O/U: 46.5 New York @ Pittsburgh 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock Line: NYJ -2.5 O/U: 38.5

Hit up the popular any-time touchdown scorer betting market under NFL player props, backing Jets RB Breece Hall or Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth at plus odds with a $5 first bet or bonus bet on FanDuel Sportsbook to maximize one of the best NFL betting promos available.

Tap on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass as a new customer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.