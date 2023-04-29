FanDuel Promo Code: Bonus Bets Available For NBA Playoffs, Weekend Baseball

It's another big weekend on the sports calendar, with the NBA and NHL Playoffs both in action, all 30 MLB teams are playing, the PGA Tour is South of the border for the Mexico Open, and UFC is in Vegas for Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simon. That might seem like it's a lot, but not when you have the benefit of signing up with one of the best sportsbooks in the marketplace.

If you haven't signed up yet, now is the perfect time to do so with the FanDuel Promo Code link. You'll get $150 in bonus bets just for placing an initial $5 wager. You heard that right – and you get the bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps whether that first wager wins or not.

Now, claim this welcome offer by signing up with one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

How Does The FanDuel Promo Code Offer Work?

In order to claim this welcome offer, you'll need to be at least 21 years of age and located in a state where sports betting is legalized. If that's the case, and you meet those criteria, you are eligible to sign up by clicking on the FanDuel Promo Code link today.

Once you're there, you will be redirected to the new user registration page. At this point, you will be asked to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you'll need to enter your DOB and last four digits of your SSN.

To cap it off, you'll need to make a minimum deposit of $5 and that will activate the welcome offer from one of the top credit card betting sites.

How To Claim The FanDuel Promo Code

Once you follow the steps above, you can claim the FanDuel Promo Code bonus bets offer from one of the top sports betting sites. You'll need to fund your account with at least $10, the promo code will activate, and you can make your first wager.

Simply place a $5 wager on any market you'll receive your $150 in bonus. You won't be able to withdraw those bonus bets back into your account, rather you must play them through in order to withdraw if you have a winning wager that settles when using your bonus bets. It should be noted that the bonus bets from FanDuel do expire if they're not used within 14 days.

How To Use The FanDuel Promo Code

Using the FanDuel Promo Code link, you can sign up with one of the best sportsbook sites in the marketplace. Follow the steps listed above to claim the welcome offer promotion, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets on one of the best PayPal betting sites when placing your first wager.

With a packed sports schedule this weekend, there are plenty of spots to land your first $5 wager on Saturday, and then take those bonus bets and keep it rolling on Sunday. If you want to bet on NBA odds for playoff matchups, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will begin their playoff series on Saturday while the Miami Heat and New York Knicks begin their series on Sunday. The NHL Playoffs have a couple of Game 6s lined up, so betting on NHL odds is also an intriguing option.

No matter which event you place your first $5 wager on, make sure you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link to get $150 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.