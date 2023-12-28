FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 In Bonuses For Christmas Week NBA Picks

It's the most wonderful time of the year with a full day of pro hoops, so use the FanDuel Promo Code and claim $150 in bonuses for Christmas Week NBA picks. By using one of the most elite sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $150 in bonus bets for doing one simple thing – winning a moneyline wager on one of the top online sportsbooks.

The NBA Christmas Week Day slate is one of the best days on the sports calendar, and you can see why with games like these: the Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. You don't want to miss a single game on the docket, so make sure you have the TV while the family is still over.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Claim $150 In Bonuses For Christmas Week NBA Picks

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $150 in bonuses for Christmas Week NBA picks.

To get started at one of the most popular sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button down below. This will redirect you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also required, so things like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN will be needed to move forward with the process.

After completing those steps, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at FanDuel is $10, and that will be enough to cover the minimum amount of $5 on the first wager requirements.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Claim $150 In Bonuses For Christmas Week NBA Picks

Here are some of the details on how to use the FanDuel Promo Code and claim $150 in bonuses for Christmas Week NBA picks.

Just place your first moneyline wager for at least $5, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. It would be a good idea to make your first choice from this welcome offer an easy winner. If you do win that first $5 moneyline wager, you'll have seven days to use the entirety of those bonuses, and they can be used on any sports betting market. The only restriction on the bonus bets is that they can't be used on wagers with odds/profit boosts or other promotions already attached to them.

Claim $150 In Bonuses For Christmas Week NBA Picks With The FanDuel Promo Code

Let's get going and claim $150 in bonuses for Christmas Week NBA picks with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Alright, FanDuel is sliding down the chimney with one of the best welcome offers of the year. And since it's ending in a week, you'll want to take advantage of this great welcome offer and get your 2024 started off on the right foot at one of the most best PayPal betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.