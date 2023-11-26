FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 In Bonuses For NFL Best Bets

New customers can get $150 in bonus bets using the FanDuel Promo Code to wager on NFL Best Bets. Take advantage of this excellent welcome offer by placing a first bet moneyline wager on any sports market using one of the best online sports betting sites in the country.

To qualify, users must be new to FanDuel Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, you are eligible to redeem one of the top online sportsbook promo codes today.

Click the "BET NOW" button below to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and elevate your sports betting journey.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code And Get A $150 Welcome Bonus For NFL Best Bets

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and get a lucrative $150 welcome bonus now. As one of the best sports betting apps, FanDuel Sportsbook has made it easy to register for a new account.

Click the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the sign-up portal at FanDuel Sportsbook. Create a username and password and enter a valid email address. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and hit the "Submit" button.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a convenient payment method, including credit cards, debit card, PayPal, or online banking. Then, place a first-time qualifying wager of any amount on any moneyline. Your first-time moneyline wager must settle as a win.

There is no need to enter a promo code in the appropriate field as your bonus bets will instantly be delivered after following the steps above.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Today

After making an initial qualifying deposit and first-time moneyline wager, claim $150 in bonus bets using the FanDuel Promo Code.

If your moneyline bet settles as a win, you will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for casino games, or used to opt into any other promotional offers at FanDuel Sportsbook. The bonus bets will expire within seven days of being delivered to your online sportsbook account.

Wager On NFL Best Bets Using The FanDuel Promo Code

New sports bettors can wager on NFL Best Bets using the FanDuel Promo Code and earn $150 in bonus bets today.

Sunday boasts a number of exciting games, including Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans, and more. You can wager on NFL odds like the moneyline, spread, Over/Under, game props, or NFL player props. You can also take a shot at the NFL Futures market and wager on divisional and conference champions, or the next Super Bowl winner.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for a new account using the FanDuel Promo Code and earn $150 in bonus bets after making your first moneyline wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.